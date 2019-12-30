Patriot Ordnance Factory Announces New Rebel .22LR Sub Gun

The Rebel features a finely tuned POF-USA designed semi-auto blowback operating system. Chambered in .22 LR and measuring in at 21.5" long, the Rebel weighs a mere 3.25lbs. Perfect for anyone to enjoy. It features an 8" threaded barrel with 1/2x28 threads, perfect for the use of your favorite suppressor. An anodized aluminum monolithic upper receiver and handguard that mates seamlessly to our proprietary injection molded lower. In classic POF-USA fashion, the Rebel features MSR style controls and components. The Rebel comes standard with furniture from Mission First Tactical. Utilizing their ergonomic MFT Engage V2 Pistol Grip and the brand new MFT Battlelink Minimalist Pistol Stabilization Blade. All this, for a "small caliber" price tag.

From its inception, the Rebel was designed to provide customers with a .22 LR sub-gun from the future that lives up to POF-USA's design standards of excellence and innovation. All while allowing shooters of all skill levels, age and size to enjoy the best possible .22 LR shooting experience.

The Rebel will have an MSRP of $649.99 and be available March 1st, 2020.

For more information, visit www.pof-usa.com or call (623) 561-9572 or (877) 561-9572

