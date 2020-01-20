Patriot Ordnance Factory announces the new P19 Gentlemen's pistol

The complete slide is coupled with the Gen 4 enhanced frame loaded with its own set of ergonomic features. The frame features an extended beaver tail, higher grip cut, interchangeable back straps, enlarged flared magwell, enlarged trigger guard, forward thumb ledges, and trigger guard undercut.

"We've put a lot of thought into the ergonomics of this pistol. We think our customers will be pleased with the upgrades and will easily see this isn't an afterthought for us" says Frank DeSomma, head patriot at POF-USA. "It just shoots like a dream."

This complete package with enhanced internals, trigger, mag release, and optics plate ships February 1st, 2020 with an MSRP of $1124.99.

