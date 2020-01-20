Patriot Ordnance Factory releases the lightest .308 AR in the world

"These extreme weight savings were accomplished without needless lightening cuts commonly seen as weight saving measures" says Frank DeSomma, head patriot at POF-USA, "and by using forged receivers, we've also cut the price significantly."

The Rogue boasts some extremely useful features and innovations commonly seen from POF-USA. These include many parts interchangeable with the AR-15 platform such as buffer, bolt carrier charging handle, and barrel nut, even though it shoots the .308 cartridge. The Rogue features an ambidextrous QD endplate, ambidextrous selector, Renegade hand guard & heat sink barrel nut, and match grade stainless steel barrel with the single port Micro-B muzzle brake

The market hasn't seen innovation and value like this in a long time. With a MSRP of $1799 the Rogue has a price point affordable to serious shooters. The Rogue will ship in March of 2020.

Patriot Ordnance Factory | POF-USA.com | 877.561.9572

For more information:

Clint Bennett

[email protected]

(623) 561-9572 ext. 131

SOURCE Patriot Ordnance Factory