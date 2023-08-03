Patriot Pickle, Inc. Admits in Court Filings That Wahlburgers Pickles Contained Artificial Preservative Sodium Benzoate

News provided by

Grillo's Pickles

03 Aug, 2023, 18:14 ET

Following Corrective Action, Court Sets Aside Preliminary Injunction Motion, but Grillo's Pickles Continues to Pursue its Claims Against Patriot Pickle and Wahlburgers for Damages Under the Lanham Act and Unfair Competition Law

Grillo's Pickles is Also Continuing with Claims That New Line of Pickles Manufactured by Patriot Pickle Was Created Using Confidential, Proprietary and Trade Secret Information in Breach of Contract

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 3, 2023, Grillo's Pickles, Inc. filed federal Lanham Act and common law unfair competition claims against Patriot Pickle Inc., ARKK Food Company and Wahlburgers I, LLC for misleading consumers and retailers by labeling and marketing Wahlburgers pickles as "fresh," "all natural" and containing "no preservatives" when, to the contrary, Wahlburgers pickles contained sodium benzoate, an artificial chemical preservative. The misleading labeling of Wahlburgers pickles, combined with the similar packaging and near identical taste to all-natural Grillo's, has harmed Grillo's Pickles by diverting customers away from the brand and to Wahlburgers. Simultaneously, Grillo's filed a preliminary injunction motion asking the court to order Patriot Pickle to stop falsely advertising Wahlburgers pickles. 

Since then, Patriot Pickle has admitted in court filings that its Wahlburgers pickles did, in fact, contain the artificial preservative sodium benzoate. Patriot Pickle also represented that it has, "... taken voluntary corrective action to ensure future shipments of Wahlburgers pickles will be sodium benzoate-free, thus giving Grillo's the relief it seeks," via its motion. According to Patriot Pickle, Wahlburgers pickles shipped before Patriot Pickle took corrective action to remedy the sodium benzoate issue are now, "...past their 'best by' date and are unlikely to be on store shelves."

Following these developments, including what Patriot Pickle is claiming it is now selling to consumers, the United States Court for the District of New Jersey decided to set aside Grillo's preliminary injunction motion, allowing Grillo's to reassert its motion in the future should, for instance, Patriot Pickle begin using sodium benzoate in Wahlburgers pickles again. Grillo's Pickles, however, will continue to pursue its claims against Patriot Pickle Inc., ARKK Food Company and Wahlburgers I, LLC for damages under the Lanham Act and unfair competition law.

"As we've said before, at Grillo's Pickles, we're committed to ingredient transparency and we continue to stand by that," said Adam Kaufman, President of Grillo's Pickles. "It's important that our competition is honest when listing out their ingredients, and we're glad to have helped the truth come to light."

Additionally, in June, Grillo's Pickles filed a complaint against Patriot Pickle, Inc. in the state of Florida, claiming it violated its agreements and is using Grillo's proprietary recipes to produce a line of pickles for Whole Foods under the Whole Foods 365 label across the United States. The filing points to Patriot Pickle's access to Grillo's proprietary recipes and equipment, use of identical ingredients, and organic acid profile tests as proof of Patriot Pickle's use and disclosure of Grillo's trade secrets to produce Whole Foods 365 pickles in violation of the Defend Trade Secrets Act, the Florida Uniform Trade Secrets Act, and contracts between Grillo's and Patriot Pickle. Grillo's Pickles is also continuing to pursue this claim.

Customers choose Grillo's because they know that when they purchase Grillo's Pickles, they are purchasing fresh pickles free from artificial preservatives. Grillo's has a 100-year-old family recipe, and Grillo's Pickles are made with simple, real, and garden-fresh ingredients. Grillo's Pickles can be found in the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationwide. 

For more information on Grillo's Pickles, visit https://www.grillospickles.com.

About Grillo's Pickles
For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So, you get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. The only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy, and sour flavor seekers, with a selection of chips, wholes, spears, and Pickle de Gallo.

SOURCE Grillo's Pickles

Also from this source

PATRIOT PICKLE SUED BY GRILLO'S PICKLES FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING PROPRIETARY RECIPE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.