Patriot Principles Project launches social media campaign in Iowa to highlight effects of tariffs on farmers

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Patriot Principles Project

Jun 16, 2026, 07:24 ET

CRESTON, Iowa and SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Patriot Principles Project launched a social media campaign calling attention to the effects of the Trump administration's tariffs on Iowa farmers. Entitled "Tariffs," the group's ad states that "Tariffs hurt Iowa businesses" and emphasizes the point by displaying a headline from the Times-Republican reading "Farmers tired of being sacrifical 'pawns' with tariffs."

"With farm bankruptcies and foreclosures surging in Iowa, we believe it is important to highlight the harmful effects tariffs have had on the state's farmers," said Project President, Eric Lane. "Our messaging has been tested, and we're confident it will move the needle in the Iowa Senate race."

The social media campaign targets rural and agricultural areas of the state. The Tariffs ad can be seen here: https://fb.me/adspreview/facebook/2LMyWhGU54iaDKR

About Patriot Principles Project

Patriot Principles Project focuses on upholding the fundamental tenets that bind our nation. We aim to identify and empower highly capable leaders who are steadfastly dedicated to the constitutional framework and shared principles, thereby ensuring a future defined by security, opportunity, and enduring welfare for all citizens.

SOURCE Patriot Principles Project

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