Patriot Principles Project kicks off with immigration and Christian values billboards in key swing state

WILMINGTON, N.C. and WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Patriot Principles Project officially launched, with an emphasis on guarding our shared principles and advocating for policies that prioritize the interests of all Americans. The Project kicked off with a billboard campaign calling attention to the extreme immigration policies of the Trump administration.

Love Your Neighbor

"Polls show that the American people are very uncomfortable with the cruelty of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown," said Project President, Eric Lane. "Our messaging has been tested, and we're confident it will move the needle in key Congressional races in 2026."

Billboards focused on immigration and Christian values went up in several locations in and around Wilmington and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The "Love Your Neighbor" billboards are strategically located in or around Wilmington at 143 S. College Road south of Market Street and US-17 / 7491 Market Street and in or around Winston-Salem at Highway 52 at 28th Street, Salem Parkway / US 421 at Lowery Street, and Stratford Road south of Mission Road.

The billboards will be displayed from January 5, 2026 through February 1, 2026.

The campaign is also on social media and has a dedicated website – www.CrueltyIsNotChristian.org.

About Patriot Principles Project

Patriot Principles Project focuses on upholding the fundamental tenets that bind our nation. We aim to identify and empower highly capable leaders who are steadfastly dedicated to the constitutional framework and shared principles, thereby ensuring a future defined by security, opportunity, and enduring welfare for all citizens.

SOURCE Patriot Principles Project