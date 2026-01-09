Patriot Principles Project kicks off with Trump corruption billboards in swing districts

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and HARRISBURG, Pa. and EAU CLAIRE, Wis., , Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Patriot Principles Project officially launched, with an emphasis on guarding our shared principles and advocating for policies that prioritize the interests of all Americans. The Project kicked off with a billboard campaign highlighting the corruption of President Trump and his failure to lower costs and provide affordable healthcare for the American people.

Trump corruption - inflation Trump corruption - healthcare

"Polls consistently show President Trump underwater on inflation and cost of living," said Project President, Eric Lane. "Our messaging has been tested, and we're confident it will move the needle in key Congressional races in 2026."

Two billboards focused on inflation went up in Pennsylvania's 7th and 10th congressional districts, and a third billboard focused on healthcare appears in Wisconsin's 3rd congressional district. The "Trump Corruption – Inflation" billboards are strategically located at I-78 between Exits 59 and 57 in Allentown, Pennsylvania and at 1-83 0.1 miles north of 13th Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "Trump Corruption – Healthcare" is located at 1432 Clairemont 450' south of Cameron N/1 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The billboards will be displayed from January 5, 2026 through February 1, 2026.

The campaign is also on social media and has a dedicated website – www.trumpiscorrupt.org.

About Patriot Principles Project

Patriot Principles Project focuses on upholding the fundamental tenets that bind our nation. We aim to identify and empower highly capable leaders who are steadfastly dedicated to the constitutional framework and shared principles, thereby ensuring a future defined by security, opportunity, and enduring welfare for all citizens.

SOURCE Patriot Principles Project