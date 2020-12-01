Patriot Rail & Ports Announces Appointment of Deborah Butler to its Board of Directors

Before her retirement from NS in 2015, Butler served as chair of the board of directors of Thoroughbred Technology & Telecommunications LLC, a subsidiary of NS, and as a member of the board of directors of TTX Company and Conrail. Following her retirement, she served as a technology consultant to Amtrak's CEO and board of directors and has been a director of CMS Energy and Consumer's Energy's board since January 2015.

"Deborah's extensive experience and leadership roles within the rail industry will be a valuable addition to our board," said John Fenton, CEO of Patriot. "We look forward to Deborah's expert engagement and assistance in guiding our objectives to continue the future growth of Patriot as a premier service provider in the railroad and ports industries."

"I am honored and excited about the opportunity to work alongside my colleagues on Patriot's board and with John and his team to expand the company in a way that preserves and builds upon its well-deserved reputation as a leader in safety and service," Butler said.

Butler holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Agnes Scott College. She has also received executive education at Northwestern University and the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

Patriot Rail & Ports is a leading operator of short line and regional freight railroads, rail services, and integrated port logistics companies throughout the United States. Patriot Rail operates 12 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and three rail-related services companies with over 600 total rail miles across the United States. Patriot Ports, operates six breakbulk and container terminals and an off-port cold storage facility, all located in the Southeastern region of the United States.

Patriot Rail & Ports is owned by Sydney, Australia-based global asset manager First Sentier Investors.

