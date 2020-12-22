Patriot Rail & Ports Transitions Chief Financial Officer Role to Matt Nelson

John Fenton, Chief Executive Officer of Patriot, said, "On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank Jennifer for her commitment and contribution to Patriot over the last seven years. Since joining Patriot in 2013, Jennifer has been a valuable member of our management team by creating a world-class finance organization that will continue to support Patriot's strategic growth initiatives. We wish her well in her future endeavors."

"I am very proud of the achievements we have had as an organization in the last seven years and have immensely enjoyed my time with the company," stated Ms. Whiteman. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to have worked with a fantastic group of railroad professionals."

Matt Nelson joined Patriot in 2020 and has served in various leadership positions in finance, treasury, accounting, and investor relations within the rail and environmental services industries including 10 years of progressive leadership roles at CSX and Advanced Disposal Services. His most recent role with Advanced Disposal Services included overseeing an initial public offering and responsibilities that consisted of leading strategic planning, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and all treasury-related activities.

"Matt's leadership skills, financial acumen, and relevant industry experience positions him well to make this important transition a smooth one," said Fenton. "We look forward to him continuing to build on the strong foundation set by Jennifer and helping us to achieve our vision of being the premier rail, rail services, and port services company in North America."

About Patriot Rail Company LLC

Patriot Rail Company LLC is a leading operator of short line and regional freight railroads, rail services, and integrated port logistics companies throughout the United States. Patriot Rail operates 12 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and three rail-related services companies with over 600 total rail miles across the United States. Patriot Port Holdings LLC, a sister company to Patriot Rail, operates six breakbulk and container terminals and an off-port cold storage facility, all located in the Southeastern region of the United States.

Patriot Rail Company LLC is owned by Sydney, Australia-based global asset manager First Sentier Investors. https://patriotrailandports.com/

