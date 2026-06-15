Patriot Rail Announces Executive Leadership Appointments, Naming Katie Roller Chief External Affairs Officer and Laura Mellem Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Stakeholder Engagement

In her new role, Roller will lead Patriot Rail's external affairs strategy, overseeing public affairs, marketing, communications and stakeholder engagement in support of the company's continued expansion and long-term business objectives. She brings over two decades of transportation-industry experience, including nearly 15 years at CSX before joining Patriot Rail in 2023, where she has held progressively senior communications and public affairs positions.

Mellem brings 15 years of public-sector communications and marketing experience, having served in executive leadership roles with the City of Minneapolis, the Port of New Orleans, the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad and the City of New Orleans.

In previous roles, Mellem executed complex communications strategies for major infrastructure projects, economic development initiatives, tourism marketing campaigns, and crisis and emergency response efforts. She also oversaw operations at the Minneapolis Convention Center and managed its partnership with Meet Minneapolis, the city's convention and visitors bureau.

"Katie and Laura are exceptional communicators whose experience and leadership will strengthen how Patriot Rail engages employees, customers, partners and communities," said Brandy Christian, CEO of Patriot Rail. "Katie's appointment to the Executive Team reflects the strategic importance of external affairs to our business, and Laura's expertise will help us tell the story of Patriot's next chapter across our growing portfolio."

At Patriot Rail, Mellem will oversee marketing, communications and Patriot's four excursion railways: Blue Ridge Scenic Railway in Georgia, Granite State Scenic Railway in New Hampshire, Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in New Hampshire, and Gettysburg Railroad in Pennsylvania. She will report to Chief External Affairs Officer Katie Roller.

About Patriot Rail Company:

Patriot Rail is a short line and regional rail service provider in the United States, operating 31 short line railroads, four excursion railways, and a range of customer support services, including transloading, railcar storage, real estate support, and logistics planning. Patriot Rail's principal operations include rail freight transportation and ancillary rail services across more than 1,200 miles of track in 23 states. For more information, visit https://patriotrail.com/.

Media Contact:

Laura Mellem

(952) 334-9300

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Rail Company