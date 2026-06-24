Patriot Rail's Hydra Expands Sustainability Efforts with New CNG Truck

"As we grow our transloading and warehousing business, Patriot Rail is committed to partnerships that innovate and transform the industry," said Brandy Christian, CEO of Patriot Rail. "We are grateful for the support from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District for this investment in a cleaner, greener fleet."

"Partnerships like this demonstrate measurable emission reductions, which help deliver real air quality benefits," said Todd DeYoung, Director of Incentives for the Valley Air District. "Through the District's Truck Replacement Program, we are helping replace older, higher-emitting vehicles with cleaner alternatives that reduce emissions and support communities throughout the San Joaquin Valley. We applaud Hydra's investment in cleaner transportation, demonstrating how businesses can meet operational needs while taking meaningful steps toward cleaner air and a sustainable future for the Valley."

In 2023, Hydra introduced its first CNG truck to replace an older diesel vehicle, bringing modern, lower-emission technology into active service. This latest addition marks the second CNG truck in Hydra's fleet. The introduction of CNG has driven measurable performance gains, delivering higher productivity, reducing operating ratios, and generating fuel savings.

"We see this as a win," said Dave Chambers, President of Hydra. "Our growing CNG-powered fleet represents cleaner transportation, stronger supply-chain efficiency, and long-term partnership value."

The CNG truck is already operating on key lanes and supporting backhaul freight, improving asset utilization, and enabling more efficient load movement. Hydra's commitment to go green also aligns with Graphic Packaging's green initiative, which has created additional lanes to deliver their packaging materials in Hydra's facilities.

This investment is supported by an $80,000 grant from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District's Truck Replacement Program, which has confirmed that the vehicle meets established clean-air and compliance standards.

About Hydra

Hydra, a Patriot Rail Logistics company based in Sacramento, California, provides integrated warehousing, transloading, and logistics services. With more than 35 years of experience, Hydra combines the efficiency of rail with innovative warehouse solutions tailored to connect and distribute customers' products. Operations are grounded in employee engagement, continuous improvement, and a strong safety culture.

About Patriot Rail

Patriot Rail is a short line and regional rail service provider operating 31 short line railroads and four excursion railroads across 23 states. The company also provides transloading, railcar storage, logistics planning, and ancillary rail services. Patriot Rail operates more than 1,200 miles of railroad infrastructure throughout the United States. For more information, visit Patriot Rail⁠.

Media Contact:

Laura Mellem

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SOURCE Patriot Rail Company