Hydra Earns Cal/OSHA VPP Star Recognition

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydra, a Patriot Rail Logistics company, announced today that its Sacramento warehouse has earned California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star recognition, the agency's highest workplace safety designation.

Cal/OSHA's VPP Star designation is the highest safety recognition offered by the nation's largest state-run occupational safety and health program. The designation is reserved for organizations that demonstrate exemplary safety practices, strong employee engagement, and injury-prevention programs that exceed regulatory requirements. Hydra is one of only two warehouse operations among California's 63 active VPP Star sites.

"VPP Star recognition is proof of what's possible when every person chooses safety, every day," said Brandy Christian, CEO of Patriot Rail. "Across Patriot Rail, safety is how we lead. We speak up, we look out for one another, and we take ownership at every level. That shared commitment protects our people and strengthens the service we deliver. This recognition reflects the discipline and teamwork the Hydra team brings to every shift, and it raises the bar for what we will continue to build together.

"Achieving Cal/OSHA VPP Star status is an outstanding accomplishment and a testament to the leadership and employees of Hydra," said Katie Sherman, Supply Chain Manager at Georgia-Pacific. "Safety excellence is evident throughout their operation and aligns closely with the standards and values we prioritize at Georgia-Pacific. We value our partnership and congratulate the Hydra team on this well-earned recognition."

"Safety is foundational to how we operate and how we evaluate our partnerships," said Bob Henry, Vice President of The Morning Star Company. "Hydra's achievement of Cal/OSHA VPP Star recognition demonstrates an exceptional commitment to employee safety. We value partners who prioritize safety above all else while consistently delivering efficient, reliable service. We congratulate the entire Hydra team on this significant accomplishment."

Cal/OSHA representatives commended the Hydra Sacramento warehouse team for innovative safety initiatives including hazard-reporting tools, ergonomic equipment upgrades, and employee-led safety briefings that empower workers to proactively identify and resolve risks.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Hydra's VPP certification, marking a significant milestone as the second warehouse in California to earn this honor," said Cal/OSHA Deputy Chief Carl Paganelli. "This achievement highlights their dedication to creating a world-class safe and healthy work environment."

Hydra's pursuit of VPP Star recognition aligns with Patriot Rail's broader strategy of putting safety above all else through frontline engagement, individual leadership, investments in training and prevention, and continuous improvement systems that help teams identify hazards early and eliminate risk. As a service provider of choice, Patriot Rail continues to strengthen safety performance across its operations while delivering reliable logistics and transportation solutions for customers nationwide.

About Hydra

Hydra, a Patriot Rail Logistics company based in Sacramento, California, provides integrated warehousing, transloading, and logistics services. With more than 35 years of experience, Hydra combines the efficiency of rail with innovative warehouse solutions tailored to connect and distribute customers' products. Operations are grounded in employee engagement, continuous improvement, and a strong safety culture.

About Patriot Rail

Patriot Rail is a short line and regional rail service provider operating 31 short line railroads and four excursion railroads across 23 states. The company also provides transloading, railcar storage, logistics planning, and ancillary rail services. Patriot Rail operates more than 1,200 miles of railroad infrastructure throughout the United States. For more information, visit Patriot Rail⁠

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SOURCE Patriot Rail Company