Patriot Rail Announces New People Leadership to Support Continued Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail Company, a premier U.S. operator of short line and regional freight railroads, transloading and other rail services companies, is pleased to announce a leadership addition aimed at supporting the company's growth and aligning its leadership structure. Josie Curtis will join the company as Patriot Rail's new Vice President of People Strategy.

Josie Curtis, Vice President People Strategy

Curtis brings nearly two decades of industry experience to the company, having held key human resources leadership roles at R.J. Corman, with a strong focus on enterprise-wide HR strategy, compliance, and safety for geographically dispersed workforces.

In prior roles, Curtis oversaw HR operations for more than 1,400 employees across 23 states and supported more than a dozen subsidiaries in a highly regulated, safety‑sensitive environment. Her experience includes implementing company-wide HRIS platforms, designing scalable HR workflows, directing compliance and risk‑mitigation efforts, and partnering cross‑functionally to align people strategy with business performance while enhancing the employee experience.

"We are delighted to welcome Josie to our team as our Vice President of People Strategy," said Brandy Christian, CEO of Patriot Rail Company. "She brings industry and organizational development experience to drive our core strategy—the Patriot Way—a culture of collaboration and innovation. Our people make the difference, and investing in our people strategy ensures employees grow together with us as a company and as a team."

"Her strategic approach and commitment to building strong, engaged teams will be instrumental as we continue strengthening our people and culture," said Brad Gordon, Chief Legal Officer of Patriot Rail Company.

In her new role, Curtis will oversee Patriot Rail's comprehensive people strategy, providing leadership across talent acquisition and development, employee relations, compliance, compensation and benefits, performance management, and the total employee experience. She will also serve as a key advisor to executive leadership, ensuring that HR policies and programs strengthen workforce effectiveness, enhance employee engagement, and support the company's long‑term growth and organizational resilience.

About Patriot Rail Company:

Patriot Rail is a short line and regional rail service provider in the United States with 31 short line railroads, 4 excursion railroads and support services for customers including transloading, railcar storage, and real estate and logistics planning and assistance. Patriot Rail's principal operations consist of rail freight transportation and ancillary rail services, operating over 1,200 miles with a presence in 23 states. For more information, visit https://patriotrail.com/.

Media Contact:

Katie Roller

904-200-2854

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Rail Company