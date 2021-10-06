Patriot Rail Appoints Harry Zander as Chief Revenue Officer

"Patriot Rail is in growth mode, and the addition of Harry Zander to our leadership team further cements Patriot as a shortline rail leader," said John E. Fenton, Patriot Rail CEO.

"Patriot Rail is in growth mode, and the addition of Harry Zander to our leadership team further cements Patriot as a shortline rail leader," said John E. Fenton, Patriot Rail CEO. "Harry's track record in identifying markets where shortline rail can be beneficial is essential to growing Patriot's footprint."

"Patriot Rail is a world-class organization, and I am excited to join the team," said Zander. "The organization's commitment to safety and operational excellence is unwavering, and I look forward to bringing my skillset to the dynamic leadership team led by John E. Fenton."

Prior to joining Patriot Rail, Zander served as Senior VP of New Product Development at TrinityRail where he implemented and operationalized cross-functional research and development efforts. He has a long history of leadership roles within the industry, including establishing the market facing platform for ECN Capital Corp. prior to its acquisition by TrinityRail. He has also held various leadership positions with industry advocacy groups and is still active in the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers.

Patriot Rail operates 13 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and rail- related services companies with over 600 total rail miles across the United States. Service capabilities include railcar storage, railcar repair and maintenance, railway clean-up and transfer, tank car cleaning and environmental services, contract switching, transloading, engineering services, excursion railroads, real estate, and track access.

