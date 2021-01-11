Patriot Rail Company LLC Names Donald M. Itzkoff Chief Policy Officer

Itzkoff most recently headed global government affairs for Wabtec Corporation, and earlier led U.S. government affairs for GE Transportation. His public service includes more than five years as deputy administrator, Federal Railroad Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation. Itzkoff also served as a senior counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

"We are thrilled that Don Itzkoff has joined the Patriot senior leadership team," said John Fenton. "Don's extensive public and private sector experience will help Patriot accelerate our visionary growth strategy and further advance the Patriot brand."

Itzkoff said, "I worked with John Fenton when he ran the Los Angeles Metrolink commuter rail system. It is a privilege now to be part of the terrific team John has assembled at Patriot to deliver for customers and grow new value for the company."

Lt. General Richard Timmons, USA, Ret., a member of the Patriot Rail board of directors and a former president of the American Short Line and Regional Railroads Association, added, "I first met Don during his tenure at the Federal Railroad Administration. His leadership skills and deep domain expertise will strengthen Patriot's premier position as a trusted transportation partner of choice."

Itzkoff holds a JD from the University of Michigan Law School and an AB from Brown University. He is a contributing editor for Railway Age, and a long-time member of the board of directors of the Center for Hearing and Communication in New York City.

