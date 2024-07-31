Patriot Renames the Corvette Project Shaakichiuwaanaan (shaa-gi-chi-waa-naan) Project

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - August 1, 2024 – Sydney, Australia

Highlights

Photo looking north-west of CV5 showing the three mountains/hills – the basis of the word Shaakichiuwaanaan. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.) Project logo: Designed in collaboration with the Tallyman’s family (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Patriot is proud to announce the re-naming of the Corvette Project to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (pronounced Shaa-gi-chi-waa-naan), as proposed by the Chisasibi elders and members of the Tallyman's family.

elders and members of the Tallyman's family. A logo has been developed for the Project, designed in collaboration with the Tallyman's family.

Since 2022, more than 200 communication activities have taken place with various Chisasibi leadership, land users, community members, entrepreneurs and organizations, reflecting a high level of broad community participation in consultation processes to date.

leadership, land users, community members, entrepreneurs and organizations, reflecting a high level of broad community participation in consultation processes to date. The contribution of Cree community members to direct site activities includes drilling operations, civil works, camp operations and road construction. More than 105 First Nations workers have worked on the Project to date during 2024.

Environmental baseline data collection is conducted by a Cree enterprise (Niigaan), with Cree field staff.

The Grand Opening of Patriot's office in Chisasibi will take place in August 2024 .

will take place in . Patriot remains on schedule for a Mineral Resource Estimate update for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project in August 2024 , including both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites.

Alix Drapack, Patriot's Executive Vice President of ESG, comments: "The decision to change the name of the Corvette Project to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project reflects Patriot's commitment to build a strong relationship with the Cree Nation of Chisasibi and the Tallyman's family. The Company acknowledges, highly values and respects Cree traditional territory and their connection to the land.

"Introducing a Cree language reference to the Project name presents a great opportunity to share Cree culture through the storyline the name represents. In this way, Patriot can further share Cree culture with the broader Patriot stakeholder community," she added.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the renaming of the Corvette Project to the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project. The Cree word, Shaakichiuwaanaan, means climbing a hill or a mountain and refers to three hills/mountains in the vicinity of the Project.

The 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Property" or "Project") is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. Specifically, all of Patriot's drill exploration activities have been located on trapline CH39, on the traditional territory of the Cree Nation of Chisasibi.

More than 200 communication activities have taken place with various Chisasibi leadership, land users, entrepreneurs, organizations and community members since 2022. Patriot's ESG team visits the community in person, approximately every six weeks. During several of the communications sessions with the Tallyman's family and the community-at-large, the idea of renaming the Project was both suggested and discussed. Patriot asked for input from the Tallyman and the elders of the community and the recommendation was to use the Cree word, Shaakichiuwaanaan, in reference to the Project.

Building on this recommendation, a logo has been developed for the Project in collaboration with the Tallyman's family, including symbols important to the Cree such as a goose, a teepee and Cree syllabics.

A key to the success of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project is the contribution of First Nations workers at site. Cree community members have been contributing to site activities including drilling operations, civil works, camp operations and road construction. More than 105 First Nations workers have worked on the Project during 2024. Just prior to Goose Break in April, this represented approximately 23% of the workers at site.

Environmental baseline data collection has been underway at the site since 2022, conducted by a Cree enterprise, Niigaan. As part of this joint venture partnership, Chisasibi community members assist biologists from various environmental consulting firms, in a mutually beneficial approach allowing for sharing of information from Crees that reflects their unique understanding of their land.

Patriot is also very pleased to announce the lease of office space in the Chisasibi Commercial Center, beginning on August 1, 2024. Edward Bearskin, Patriot's Community Liaison Officer, will work out of the office, providing community members with the opportunity to discuss the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project and provide feedback as the Project progresses.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (formaly known as the Corvette Project) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Project hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a current Mineral Resource Estimate that ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.