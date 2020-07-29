Patriot Spaces Ships Next Generation of Converted Storage Units to California, Maryland, and Ohio to Help Expand Supply of Hospital Facilities for COVID-19 Patients

"We can design, customize, and outfit the storage units to meet the emerging pandemic-related needs of hospitals, colleges, schools, nursing homes, and military bases," said Mary Anne Matsko, vice president business development for Patriot Spaces.

"In addition, we are able to alter the design to help provide increased safety, flexibility, and cost savings to any organization and company seeking to meet the special challenges posed by the pandemic," said Rick Wincek, director of business development for Patriot Spaces/Healthcare.

The units that were shipped this week feature important improvements to the six prototypes that were delivered in April to the Untied Medical Center in Washington DC under a contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers. The upgrades include enhanced functionality, portability, maintainability, and safety. The containers measure 8'W x 16'L x 8'H and have a lifespan of 40-50 years. The converted units range in cost from $20,000 to $25,000 depending on how they are customized.

The six prototype units were designed to be located inside tents, with all of the mechanical and electrical equipment placed on the outside of the unit. The new units are fabricated to be fully exposed to the elements. An equipment room has been created within the unit and all mechanical and electrical equipment has been placed with in that room. These units are also being provided with hand wash sinks with fresh and gray water holding tanks.

The units that will be delivered to UCLA this week have been redesigned to include fully insulated walls and ceiling with finished interiors lined with wipeable interior walls, ceiling and flooring for sterilization. The insulated walls were required to maintain temperature control in the intense heat of Los Angeles.

Unlike the units at the United Medical Center which were designed to be used for inpatient COVID positive patients, the new units are intended for outpatient treatment units.

"The health/hospital industry is faced with a new challenge: how to treat COVID-positive patients while minimizing exposure to hospital patients and staff. In an effort to eliminate COVID-positive patients from entering hospitals and treatment facilities to receive outpatient treatments, the hospitals are utilizing our containerized solutions to perform treatment and infusions in satellite locations," Wincek said.

The new units feature the following major improvements:

An interior wall with a 112 cubic foot compartment that will enable repairs, modifications/upgrades of equipment and electric systems to be performed from outside the unit via a panel or door; this will eliminate the need to disturb or inconvenience a patient if the equipment needs to be accessed by a technician.

All mechanical/electrical equipment is bolted to the floor inside the unit. This will ensure the equipment cannot be damaged if the unit is struck from the outside, guarantees the unit is more secure when transported and is protected from outside elements, and increases the lifespan of the equipment

Since all exterior mounted equipment is mounted inside the units, the overall exterior length is smaller, making them easier to transport. They can be moved using delivery and transportation vehicles and logistics system, thereby reducing costs and simplifying logistics.

