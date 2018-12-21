Patriot Strategies And SANS Institute Partner To Support Inaugural Federal Cybersecurity Reskilling Academy

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Strategies LLC is pleased to announce their support in assessing, training and certifying federal employees for the Federal Cybersecurity Reskilling Academy (FCRA). This pilot is a partnership with Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Education, and the CIO Council. Patriot Strategies is also proud to welcome the SANS Institute, which will provide training support for this exciting initiative.

The FCRA pilot program is a three-month accelerated cybersecurity training program resulting in participants earning industry-recognized GIAC certifications. The inaugural class will be made up of current federal employees who do not work in the IT field and provide them the necessary training to qualify as Cyber Defense Analysts.

Federal employees interested in transitioning to a cybersecurity career should apply to the program at https://www.cio.gov/reskilling. Applications are open today and will close on January 11, 2019.

About Patriot Strategies LLC

Patriot Strategies is an 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in providing professional, IT managed services, cybersecurity, intelligence, program management and network and database administrative and all managerial support.

(https://www.patriotstrategiesllc.com)

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

