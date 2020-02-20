Patriot Travel Reviews 7 New Viking River Cruise Ships for 2020

MOORE, Okla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Between the elite Viking Osiris' exciting itinerary through some of Egypt's best sights, and the remarkably impressive design and accommodations of the Viking sister ships on the Rhine, the only real downside of ever choosing Viking River Cruises® is not knowing which stunning cruiser to take for a ride first in 2020.



Four of the lucky new ships, slightly modified Longships known as Viking Fjorgyn, Viking Kari, Viking Radgrid, and Viking Skaga, will be setting sail on the Seine River in France come spring. Though they might be slightly smaller than some of the similar vessels Viking is known for offering, it's remarkably obvious not a single amenity was missed in creating these outstanding pleasure cruisers. Offering an unbeatably cozy, serene setting, these magnificent river cruisers are designed to allow the most intimate and exclusive experiences for couples and independent passengers who wish to arrive in Paris' city center, also known as the "Heart of Paris," with something to really brag about!



An additional two ships will be deployed to the Rhine River in March, the Viking Longship sisters named Viking Gersemi and Viking Hervor, both of which are as equally beautiful as they are overly impressive. With accommodations for up to 190 passengers, they're the largest of the new vessels being released by Viking this year. Because of this, there's plenty of room to enjoy all the already beloved amenities offered along Viking River Cruises® classic Basel-Amsterdam itinerary. Want to make the trip extra special? Climb aboard during one of their "special sailings" in commemoration of the 2020 Oberammergau Passion Play!



Last but not least, the Viking Osiris' January release surprised all, offering an incredible 12-day "Pharoahs and Pyramids" inspired voyage down the Egyptian Nile in a brand new, "built from the ground up," Longship-styled river cruising vessel. Though it may only offer passage for 82 people at a time, it's because the rest of the ship is jam-packed full of impressive design features and amenities – including Viking's famous "Scandinavian styling and signature features like the Aquavit Terrace" – to guarantee every explorer onboard has the chance to enjoy the most incredibly exclusive, personally enriching experience possible.



Patriot Travel is a next-generation travel resource and support agency that specializes in offering Patriot Travel members access to limitless deals, discounts, and insider prices on resorts, property rentals, cruises, transportation, entertainment, and more worldwide through personal, secure travel portals. Those looking for superior amenities and a wealth of possibilities from their travel, always choose Patriot Travel.



