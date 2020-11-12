Patriot Urgent Care to launch centers and COVID-19 testing sites throughout Maryland

REISTERSTOWN, Md., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRH Healthcare (CRH), the parent company of three leading urgent care brands in the Southeast, is pleased to announce the launch of their new brand, Patriot Urgent Care, in Maryland. This launch includes the rebranding of three Calvert County centers currently operating as ChoiceOne Urgent Care, which were purchased in March, and the opening of a new urgent care location in Reisterstown, northwest of Baltimore.

In addition to opening urgent care centers, Patriot Urgent Care is focused on providing care for the greatest current need in the community – the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently in the process of developing several temporary drive-thru COVID-19 evaluation and testing centers, each with a capacity to serve up to 200 patients per day. All of these sites will offer Quidel's rapid antigen tests, which results in about 20 minutes and carries FDA's Emergency Use Authorization, and PCR tests.

Patriot Urgent Care's newest center, located at 11804 Reisterstown Road just south of Franklin Road, will also start out as a curbside COVID-19 evaluation and testing center with a capacity to serve up to 100 patients per day. When appropriate, it will open for other urgent care services in addition to COVID evaluation and testing.

All of Patriot Urgent Care centers are staffed by board certified physicians, nurse practitioners, or physicians assistants and offer urgent care, family care, and occupational medicine. In addition to the very capable staff, the well-appointed centers have CRH's "one patient, one record" electronic medical record system, online check-in, an on-site lab, and digital x-ray capabilities, allowing patients to be seen without the long wait or high costs of an emergency room. The occupational health services include physicals (e.g., pre-employment, annual, & DOT), worker's compensation injury treatment, and drug testing, including eScreens. Recognizing current patient needs related to the pandemic, the centers also offer a full array of COVID testing solutions, including a rapid antigen test that results in 20 minutes and a PCR test that results in 2-4 days from an outside lab (both for live virus detection) as well as an antibody test for indications of past infections.

In Calvert County, Patriot Urgent Care will remain the exclusive urgent care partner of CalvertHealth with centers in Dunkirk, Prince Frederick and Solomons. The joint venture allows CalvertHealth and Patriot Urgent Care to serve patients across the clinical spectrum with convenient, cost-effective and high quality results. Both organizations are focused on providing greater access and service to the residents of Calvert County.

"We are excited to serve the Maryland community", said Bill Miller, the CEO and co-founder of CRH. "We continue to look for areas around the state where we can expand our network and provide additional access to communities that are underserved. This is essential to our commitment to helping our patients. 'Get in. Get out. Get Better.TM'"

About CRH Healthcare

CRH Healthcare (CRH) was founded in 2012 to build a consumer- and quality-focused urgent care industry leader. With 50 centers today and a market leader in Georgia, Huntsville, and Tallahassee, CRH continues to expand through both acquisitions and de novo development into Maryland and other markets. Everything the company does is focused on what it calls "The 5 Cs"—being Convenient, Caring, Courteous, Competent, and Compliant, which positions CRH well to help patients Get in. Get out. Get Better!™ CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association of America. For more information about Patriot Urgent Care or CRH, please visit patriotuc.com or crhhealthcare.com.

