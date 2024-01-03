PatrioticPro, Conservative Home Services Marketplace Announces Growth Milestone; Adds Over 5,000 Home Service Pros in Six Months Since Launch

News provided by

PatrioticPro

03 Jan, 2024, 08:51 ET

Growth comes as American homeowners increasingly prefer to do business with professionals who share their traditional American values.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatrioticPro.com, ("PatrioticPro"), the leading conservative home services marketplace connecting patriotic pros and homeowners, announced today that its contractor member base has passed the 5,000 member mark in six months, from its nationwide launch on August 1, 2023.

The rapid rise in the marketplace's contractor membership has propelled PatrioticPro to become the leading conservative home services marketplace, and demonstrates strong homeowner demand for a way to connect with conservative businesses more aligned with their traditional values.

PatrioticPro.com
PatrioticPro.com

PatrioticPro has over 5,300 contractor members in all 50 states, coming from 92 different specialties, ranging from Air Conditioning to Windows. Other specialties include HVAC, Garage Doors, Home Inspection and many more. Contractors can sign up for free and create a listing for their business, with an ability to add badges such as Veteran, Law Enforcement and more. Homeowners can search for pros by state, city or zip code and connect with them via the platform.

"We at PatrioticPro are incredibly happy to mark this impressive milestone of over 5,000 contractor sign ups in just six months. The dozens of pictures we've received of the PatrioticPro bumper sticker placed on the trucks of our pros is undeniable proof there is a massive thirst for such a conservative contractor marketplace," added Tim Ryan, Chief Patriot Officer of PatrioticPro.

The rise in demand for such patriotic businesses comes at a time when major companies face anger over agendas viewed by many Americans to be too progressive. PatrioticPro's rapid rise in contractor membership growth is in line with the recent emergence of the 'conservative economy', or the 'parallel economy', personified by companies such as PublicSq. By offering an easy way for conservative contractors to match with homeowners who share their patriotic values, PatrioticPro is helping to construct the new 'patriot economy'.

About PatrioticPro

PatrioticPro is a conservative home services marketplace website that connects patriotic contractors to homeowners who share their values. The main mission of PatrioticPro is to help construct the patriot economy and enable homeowners to hire like minded pros. In just six months since its nationwide launch, PatrioticPro has over 5,300 contractors in all 50 states, coming from 92 different specialties, including HVAC, Cabinets, Demolition, Lawn Care and many more. Contractors can sign up for free and create a listing for their business, while homeowners can search for pros by state, city or zip code and connect with them via the platform. For more information, visit PatrioticPro.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Tim Ryan

7183559332

370639@email4pr.com

SOURCE PatrioticPro

