Patriots Law Group: Proposed Class Action Lawsuit To Hold U.S. Army Accountable For Withholding Housing Entitlements During Deployment - Thousands Of Soldiers Likely Affected

"The ABCMR ruling is just the beginning of our fight for these soldiers," says Patrick Hughes co-founder of Patriots Law Group, a law firm founded by Air Force JAG veterans to serve the unique needs of the military community. Mr. Hughes continued, "The ABCMR established the actions were wrong, but the Army has not committed to finding every honorably serving soldier who had their lives turned upside down, who faced threats of punishment, and who live with debts that will take years to repay. The Gulley lawsuit is about holding the Army accountable for the Army's gross negligence and forcing the service to make every soldier affected whole."

Schedule a consultation with Patriots Law Group if you believe you were affected. Contact us at 301-952-9000 or through our website: https://www.patriotslawgroup.com/practice-areas/bah-lawsuit/.

Patriots Law Group is a veteran owned general practice law firm that provides legal services to the military and veteran communities. PLG was formed by attorneys who served in the military and understand the unique circumstances that service members and their families face when a legal issue arises. The attorneys at PLG have service in their DNA and have forged their values through years of military training and experience. PLG has attorneys experienced in military justice, family law, criminal defense, federal litigation, courts-martial, and more.

Learn more about Patriots Law Group at www.patriotslawgroup.com.

Contact: Patriots Law Group of Lyons & Hughes, P.C.

Phone: (301) 952-9000

SOURCE Patriots Law Group

