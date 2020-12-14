PATRÓN. Real Tequila. For Real People.

At the heart of the campaign, is a compelling video that spotlights three groups of friends—the real friends of three filmmakers, Luka Wilson, Julia Pitch, and Katharina Raven—in cities across the country, from New York to Atlanta to Los Angeles, and the unique ways they are celebrating the holidays this year: virtually, socially distanced, or living together. The one constant? They all choose PATRÓN tequila to celebrate together—because it's real, just like they are. For decades some tequila makers have added artificial flavors, aromas, and colors to alter quality and enhance the taste of their products. This campaign celebrates transparency because at PATRÓN we don't use additives in our tequila and believe that everyone deserves to know what they are enjoying in every glass of PATRÓN tequila.

What's even more real about the Toast Your Real Ones campaign is how it was produced—it is authentic, just like PATRÓN. To capture the PATRÓN brand's commitment to transparency and being completely free of additives, and keep the video as natural as possible, three groups of friends were filmed simultaneously in real-time. What is on-screen is what was really happening in three cities, at the same time, on a single night. Luka ( @luukahh ), Julia ( @pitch__please ), and Katharina ( @katharinakraven ) attended each of the gatherings, simply to capture each celebration. The action, the wardrobe, and the interaction among friends were all unscripted and unrehearsed. Even the music of Atlantan @ troopbrand was captured live and serves as a bed under the video.

"2020 has been the year of the reset, a year that has made us reassess who and what we want in our lives," says Adrian Parker, Global Vice President, Marketing for PATRÓN Tequila at Bacardi Global Brands Limited. "It has been a year of great resilience that has enabled us to realize what really matters and recognize the people that have stood by our side. With the Toast Your Real Ones campaign, we are honoring the real ones in our lives—those who have supported us and celebrated us through the ups and downs of this year. Because you can trust real ones to never sugarcoat it, just like PATRÓN. We only use 100 percent real ingredients and no artificial additives to alter the smell, taste or color of our tequila. We are proud to not only be honest and real with our community about our production process but we are extremely proud to be one of the few brands that still makes tequila the hard way-- by hand, not cutting corners with fake or artificial ingredients."

From hand-harvesting the best 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the time-honored distillation process and individual inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN tequila is crafted with a devotion to purity of spirit and is verified additive-free by independent tequila analysis company, Tequila Matchmaker. To achieve excellence in taste and color, every drop of PATRÓN is crafted with only the highest-quality raw ingredients, with nothing else added to alter the natural taste, smell, or color—most importantly, agave cultivated for its specifically high sugar content—to deliver the exceptionally smooth flavor that is born of nothing but true tequila. PATRÓN is committed to investing and growing their tequila portfolio and does not cut corners when it comes to maintaining the handcrafted production process. The quality of the PATRÓN tequila is a testament to the PATRÓN production team as they continue to innovate unparalleled products.

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.PATRÓNtequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

