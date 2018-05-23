Patrón Tequila Announces its Largest-Ever "Patrón Perfectionists Global Cocktail Competition"

Inspired by the perfectionists who craft each bottle of Patrón, the "Patrón 2018 Perfectionists Global Cocktail Competition" brings together bartenders who demonstrate a continuous pursuit of perfection behind the bar.

The competition, which began Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 12:00 CST, will run through January 2019 when the 2018 Patrón Perfectionist will be crowned at Hacienda Patrón in Jalisco, Mexico. Entrants from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Brazil, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, The UAE, South Africa, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan will take to the bar in hopes of being crowned their national Patrón Perfectionist.

"Perfection has its place, and for Patrón, it's in an artfully crafted cocktail made with the world's finest tequila," says Lee Applbaum, Patrón's Global Chief Marketing Officer. "The incredible bartending talent and sense of community demonstrated at the Patrón Perfectionists Finals is truly inspiring. The number of different ways bartenders around the world have chosen to showcase our tequila in their bespoke cocktails is mesmerizing and the flavor combinations reflecting their personal experiences and background reinforces the versatility of Patrón Tequila."

Competition phases include:

Phase I: Event registration opened Tuesday, May 22, 2018 and lasts through Monday, July 30, 2018.

Phase II: Regional competitions will take place in each of the 20 participating countries around the world to select each country's winner from September through December 2018. The U.S. competition cities and dates include: Washington, DC (10/24), Las Vegas, NV (11/5), and Chicago, IL (11/12).

Phase III: In January 2019, the 20 winners will then compete in the Global Finals week at The Patrón Hacienda in Jalisco, Mexico. A distinguished panel of judges will determine the Global Final winner, who will continue to promote their cocktail with Patrón for the duration of the year.

Contestants are judged on how well they craft a Patrón cocktail that embodies their home country and are measured against the following categories: appearance, originality, service/hosting and flavor. Judges will also look for select values to be brought to life through the bartenders' cocktail creations and presentations, including a respect for craftsmanship, attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to perfection. Only bartenders with the best flavors, skills and bar swagger will prevail.

To learn more about the 2018 global competition, including regional events and dates, participant and submission criteria, as well as to enter the competition, please visit PatronPerfectionists.com. US based bartenders can visit the USBG Bartender Entry Portal.

About Patrón Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time- honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, Patrón tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though Patrón has grown to become one of the most-recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about Patrón tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com.

About the U.S. Bartender's Guild

Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders' Guild®️ is a non-profit professional society of bartenders and other hospitality professionals uniting the hospitality community to advance professional bartending. The USBG believes that every US bartender achieves greater personal and professional success by connecting to diverse local and national hospitality communities. Through our network of over 40 communities nationwide, the USBG connects members with peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, community service projects, and skills-based competition.

