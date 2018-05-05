Patrón Tequila Celebrates Cinco de Mayo by Raising a Glass to the Global 2018 'Margarita of the Year'

The search for this year's Patrón "Margarita of the Year" began on International Margarita Day (February 22) when Patrón invited seven top bartenders from around the world to design their own interpretations of the Perfect Margarita. They each used a variety of fresh flavor combinations inspired by their local region to showcase the versatility of one of the world's most beloved cocktails, and then consumers across the globe were invited to taste the drinks at Patrón events, and visit MargaritaOfTheYear.com to download the recipes and prepare them at home, and vote for their favorite. On April 16, the three margaritas with the most votes were named as finalist contenders:

"Salted Plum Margarita," with Patrón Silver Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange liqueur, Umeshu (Plum wine), plum preserves, lemon and mint, created by Morita Masako from Osaka, Japan

with Patrón Silver Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange liqueur, Umeshu (Plum wine), plum preserves, lemon and mint, created by from "LA Margarita," with Patrón Reposado Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange liqueur, lime, lychee syrup, ginger syrup and chia seeds, created by Jorge Ortega from Los Angeles

with Patrón Reposado Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange liqueur, lime, lychee syrup, ginger syrup and chia seeds, created by from "Verde Margarita," with Patrón Silver Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange liqueur, elderflower liqueur, agave syrup, fino sherry, celery and lime, created by José Luis León from Mexico City

After the top three finalists were announced, consumers were invited to vote for the winning "Margarita of the Year" online. With over one million votes cast from 75 countries, the Verde Margarita took home the title as the fan favorite margarita for 2018. The winning cocktail was announced at a Patrón 'Ritas & Roses event today, onboard the Patrón Tequila Express vintage rail car that traveled this week to Louisville to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby (happening on the same day this year.)

"As we say at Patrón, 'we didn't invent tequila, we just perfected it,'" says Lee Applbaum, Patrón's Global Chief Marketing Officer. "The 'Margarita of the Year' program was born from that very sentiment – a mission to collaborate with the most innovative and skilled bartenders who seek perfection behind the bar. Bartenders like José Luis León continue to push boundaries and ignite palettes all over the world; 'Margarita of the Year' is a salute to that talent and drive."

Inspired by Mexico City, the Verde Margarita combines flavors of Patrón Silver, together with celery and elderflower. To enjoy the Verde Margarita, look for it on the menu at your favorite bar or restaurant, or simply follow this recipe at home:

Ingredients

2 oz Patrón Silver

.75 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

.75 oz Elderflower liqueur (such as St. Germain)

.5 oz Fino sherry

.5 oz Agave syrup

1 Lime wedge

1 Celery stick

1 Pinch salt

Celery spear & edible flower for garnish

Sugar, maldon salt & celery salt rim

Method

Rim a highball glass with a mix of sugar, maldon salt & celery salt. Combine ingredients in a blender with crushed ice and blend until a slushy consistency is achieved. Pour contents from blender into glass. Garnish with celery spear and edible flower before a well-deserved siesta.

"Being selected as one of seven bartenders to vie for the title of 'Margarita of the Year' was incredible, but being crowned the global fan favorite is so amazing. My goal was to design a cocktail that truly represented my hometown of Mexico City, while incorporating unique and flavorful ingredients that awaken the senses and magnify the high-quality and complex flavor of Patrón Tequila," says José Luis León, who received the coveted "Margarita of the Year" trophy to proudly display at his bar in Mexico City.

To find downloadable recipes for all seven of the #MargaritaOfTheYear contenders, and to view videos, bartender interviews, and cocktail demonstrations (all shot on location at the Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico earlier this year), please visit MargaritaOfTheYear.com. The site also includes discussion of the margarita's (often debated) history, as well as conversations and stories about the evolution of this famous classic cocktail.

Click here to download high-res images of the margaritas, the bartenders, and recipe cards.

About Patrón Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, Patrón Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though Patrón has grown to become one of the most-recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about Patrón tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy Patrón is responsibly.

