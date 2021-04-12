PATRÓN® tequila collaborates with celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy to put Cinco de Mayo in your Hands with The PATRÓN x JonBoy Margarita Collection Kit

The PATRÓN x JonBoy Margarita Collection Kit brings the ultimate handcrafted and handwritten experience. The partnership was inspired by the level of passion, dedication, and mastery of craft that both PATRÓN and JonBoy go to in order to achieve the perfect result, without cutting corners –whether that is through art with JonBoy's tattoo designs or the PATRÓN tequila production process. Personalization is what tattooing is all about—and it is how PATRÓN encourages people to enjoy their margaritas. Consumers can customize their cocktails through their choice of unique JonBoy-designed cocktail toppers that feature everything from an artistic new take on PATRÓN tequila's iconic be logo to JonBoy's signature script and more.

"PATRÓN and JonBoy share a strong commitment to quality, craftsmanship and precision, which makes this a natural and exciting partnership for us," said Chloe Lloyd-Jones, Vice President of PATRÓN Tequila in North America. "PATRÓN handcrafts its tequila the hard way – by hand using a meticulous, time-honored process, similar to the way JonBoy puts a painstaking level of detail and personalization into his incredible minimalistic tattoo designs and creations that continue to bring him worldwide acclaim. We're thrilled to be partnering with JonBoy to create a custom Margarita kit to put Cinco de Mayo in your hands this year."

The PATRÓN x JonBoy Margarita Collection Kit was made in collaboration with Cocktail Courier and includes all the ingredients needed to create the Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita, an innovative twist on the classic margarita: PATRÓN Silver, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, agave nectar, a pinch of smoked paprika, smoked sea salt for the rim, plus a lime for garnish. The kit also comes with accessories, including stainless steel straws and coasters adorned with JonBoy's exclusive designs. Additionally, each kit offers a selection of eight JonBoy designs to customize a cocktail topper, providing a truly unique experience.



"In designing the artwork for this kit, I was inspired by the history, heritage and handcrafted legacy of PATRÓN as well as the timelessness of the margarita cocktail," says JonBoy. "I love that people can customize their kit by selecting one of the designs I created for this collection and use it as a new way to feel connected to one another, especially during a time when we are all wanting connection more than ever. Our vision first came to life on February 22 through PATRÓN's Virtual Gift Wrapper for National Margarita Day, and this is a meaningful extension of that."



It takes at least 60 hands to make each bottle of PATRÓN tequila with the traditional, handcrafted process, and now JonBoy has used his two iconic hands to make Cinco de Mayo even more special for people to celebrate responsibly around the nation. The kit comes in "Classic" or "Deluxe," and will be available for purchase for a limited time starting April 12th via cocktailcourier.com/patronxjonboymargaritacollection:

Classic serves 4 cocktails, retailing for $72.99

Deluxe serves 6 cocktails, retailing for $96.99

If you are interested in mixing up your own cocktail this Cinco de Mayo:

Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Agave nectar

1 Pinch of smoked paprika

+ Smoked sea salt rim

+Lime for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare a rocks glass by moistening the rim and rolling it in smoked sea salt.

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill.

Fine strain over fresh ice cubes in the prepared glass.

Garnish with a lime and a dusting of smoked paprika.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Cocktail Courier

Cocktail Courier provides cocktail enthusiasts with innovative cocktail kits featuring top shelf liquors, unique ingredients, bar-quality garnishes, all in one easy-to-use kit

delivered directly to your door! We eliminate recipe and ingredient hunting by sending you a pre-packed kit along with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions, turning you into a professional bartender in a matter of minutes. Our kits feature recipes from the nation's top bartenders and come in a range of sizes to make 2 to 16+ drinks! In addition to our fun subscription service, we have Cocktail Kits available as one-off a la carte purchases for everything from gifting to parties.

For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com and follow @CocktailCourier on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.

About JonBoy

Jonathan "JONBOY" Valena specializes in merging art and fashion, with his delicate, minimalist tattoos. Tattooing for over 18 years, JonBoy got his start in the traditional shops of the mid-west after leaving seminary college to pursue the marriage of tattooing and faith. JonBoy eventually took his career to NYC to bring fine line tattooing into the mainstream. As the pioneer of the "tiny tattoo" movement, JonBoy's client list includes celebrities like G-Eazy, Travis Scott, Hailey Baldwin, Post Malone, Kendall & Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber.

