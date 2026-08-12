Currently, the tequila industry permits the use of additives up to 1% of the weight of the product in the formulation of 100% Weber Blue Agave aged tequilas, without requiring disclosure on bottle labels or in communications. As a result, many tequila drinkers may not realize that their tequila could contain additives like glycerin, oak extract, sugar-based syrup, or caramel coloring.

At the same time, people are paying closer attention to what they consume. A recent YouGov survey found that 61% of Americans say producers should provide greater transparency about ingredients and sourcing.** Tequila drinkers are no exception: in a PATRÓN global drinks survey, 78% said they would prefer a tequila taste over one that has been artificially improved, and 88% said they would consider switching brands if they learned their tequila contained undisclosed additives.***

The latest advertising campaign from PATRÓN brings this idea to life through a series of thought-provoking concepts that invite drinkers to consider what goes into their tequila, and what doesn't.

"Most people would never guess that their tequila might contain glycerin, oak extract, sugar-based syrup, or caramel coloring," said Roberto Ramirez-Laverde, Global Senior Vice President, PATRÓN Tequila. "At PATRÓN, we have used the same three ingredients since 1989 – 100% Weber Blue Agave, water, and yeast– and we believe people deserve to know what is in their glass. We hope our latest advertising campaign continues to ignite a broader conversation about ingredient transparency across the category."

The campaign, created in collaboration with PATRÓN and advertising agency BBH USA, started rolling out in July with interactive billboards, eye-catching murals, and digital kiosks in major U.S. markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Austin, and San Francisco. In New York City, there is a complete takeover of the shuttle between Grand Central and Times Square, along with can't miss media placements encompassing the entire Times Square 1/2/3 station. There are also eye-popping 3-D billboards, with one location at 7th Ave and 33rd Street in Manhattan and the other in Los Angeles on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Some of the wryly subversive creative concepts include:

Misspelled finds an alternative way to say what PATRÓN is made of, through a quirk of reading: a wrod deosn't need to be spleled rghit to be understood. "No added flvaor. No added cloor. No added swetness."

finds an alternative way to say what PATRÓN is made of, through a quirk of reading: a wrod deosn't need to be spleled rghit to be understood. "No added flvaor. No added cloor. No added swetness." Ways of Saying features ads that invert everything you won't find in PATRÓN, using phrases like "100% caramel-coloring-well-actually-any-kind-of-coloring-free" tequila.

features ads that invert everything you won't find in PATRÓN, using phrases like "100% caramel-coloring-well-actually-any-kind-of-coloring-free" tequila. Guess Which Tequila obscures the iconic PATRÓN bottle so only its unmistakable silhouette shows, inviting people to identify the brand before sending them to guess-which-tequila.com for the reveal. There, the bottle emerges alongside details on the three ingredients behind it. PATRÓN covered the bottle, but will never cover up what goes inside.

"This campaign turns a creative challenge into some of our most original storytelling yet," said Laila Mignoni, VP, Global Communications at PATRÓN Tequila. " Each of these concepts in the campaign hands the audience a puzzle: a typo, a workaround, a hidden bottle. It lets them arrive at the truth on their own, and the truth is a simple one: PATRÓN is a tequila made with just three ingredients and nothing else."

PATRÓN will keep the conversation going into 2027, with additional creative still to come.

The campaign builds on momentum from the brand's return to Tales of the Cocktail, the spirits industry's premier annual gathering in July, where PATRÓN turned its transparency message into an activation guests could taste: the PATRÓN 100% Secret-Ingredient-Free Cocktail Parlor & Creamery. Guests lined up before windows opened for cocktails and small-batch ice cream named after the very ingredients you won't ever find in PATRÓN, like 100% (No Added) Artificial Sweeteners (a Roasted Strawberry Creole Cream Cheese) and No Coloring, Just Caramel (a Salted Caramel), which both ran out. Acclaimed bartenders poured cocktails that played on the same idea, among them the Nothing to Hide Highball and the No Asterisks Paloma. Trucks carrying the campaign's out-of-home creative circled outside, tying the pop-up to the work running across the city.

The three-ingredient recipe the campaign celebrates is only possible because of how PATRÓN is made. PATRÓN is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in small batches using a time-honored, handcrafted production process. It is these extraordinary, labor-intensive, artisanal steps taken by the Hacienda PATRÓN distilling team, along with the exceptional quality and attention to every detail, that allow PATRÓN to be made with only three ingredients.

Look for the creative concepts appearing on billboards in your city — and visit what-is-in-your-tequila.com to discover the three ingredients that go into PATRÓN and, just as importantly, all the ones that don't. Because PATRÓN is crafted the way the brand believes it should be: without compromise.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process — PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

©2026. PATRÓN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. HANDCRAFTED IN MEXICO (HECHO EN MÉXICO).

CONTACT: PATRÓ[email protected]

* IWSR 2025

**YouGov Surveys: Self-serve, 1,002 U.S. adults, March 2026

***BBH Custom OnePulse Survey, Tequila Drinkers, n=400, May 2026

SOURCE Patron Tequila