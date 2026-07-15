PATRÓN TEQUILA AND BECKY G DEBUT OUR RAINWATER PROJECT LIMITED-EDITION PATRÓN SILVER INSPIRED BY A SIMPLE BELIEF: EVERY DROP COUNTS

PATRÓN is funding the installation of 200 rainwater harvesting systems with the pioneering Mexican non-profit Isla Urbana for households across the state of Jalisco, Mexico, with the initiative amplified through the limited-edition collection. The rainwater harvesting systems will help households collect and store rainfall for everyday use—like washing, bathing, cleaning, and watering plants—creating a more reliable source of water for the communities they serve. Rooted in a shared commitment to Jalisco, the initiative underscores a simple but powerful belief: every drop counts.

"To have partners like PATRÓN and Becky G stand alongside us means so much — they're using their voices and their platforms to bring attention to a cause that matters deeply and helping even more households across Jalisco gain access to reliable water," said Jennifer White, Co-Founder and General Director of Isla Urbana. "Every system we install is designed to last, giving households a reliable source of clean water they can depend on and pass down for years to come."

Born from that shared purpose, Our Rainwater Project Limited-Edition PATRÓN Silver honors the vital role of water through two limited-edition offerings. The first is an exclusive drop of a PATRÓN Silver bottle designed by Becky G, available in limited quantities, each finished with a custom cork and wearable scarf. The bottle's blue and green tones reflect both the importance of water and the longstanding relationship between Becky G and PATRÓN. The second is a collectible tin that was inspired by the exclusive bottle designed by Becky with similar waves of blue and green, and includes a standard bottle of our iconic PATRÓN Silver. Together, the collection encourages a deeper appreciation for one of life's most essential resources.

"Jalisco has shaped both PATRÓN and me," said Becky G. "It's where PATRÓN is made and where all four of my abuelitos are from. Working with PATRÓN on Our Rainwater Project Limited-Edition PATRÓN Silver gave us an opportunity to celebrate that connection, while helping shine a light on something incredibly important. Clean water isn't a given for everyone in Jalisco — for many households, it isn't something that just flows from the tap, but something you carry, store, and ration. If you have a platform, you use it to lift others up, and I'm proud to do that alongside PATRÓN and Isla Urbana. I hope it inspires people to not take something as essential as water for granted."

The collection marks the latest chapter in a longtime partnership between PATRÓN and Becky G. Over the years, the two have celebrated milestone moments together — from the launch of PATRÓN Cristalino, which Becky G headlined, to toasting the releases of her albums and her documentary — all built on a shared pride in their Mexican roots and a mutual belief that true greatness is earned through dedication and relentless hard work, never given.

"At PATRÓN, we've always believed that how you make something matters — from the way we craft our tequila with precision and care, to the partnerships we choose," said Roberto Ramirez-Laverde, Global Senior Vice President, PATRÓN Tequila. "Becky G has been part of the PATRÓN familia for years, and she shares that same dedication to doing things the right way. Our Rainwater Project Limited-Edition PATRÓN Silver brings that shared ethos to life — celebrating where we both come from while giving back to the communities of Jalisco that continue to shape us."

Launching alongside the collection is a documentary-style piece featuring Becky G that captures the stories of households across Jalisco and the impact rainwater harvesting systems from Isla Urbana can have in their communities. Through personal experiences and firsthand moments, the film offers a closer look at the people behind this initiative and the shared commitment that inspired our Rainwater Project Limited-Edition PATRÓN Silver.

Our Rainwater Project Limited-Edition PATRÓN Silver collectible tin featuring our iconic PATRÓN Silver is available at spirits retailers nationwide for an SRP of $42.99, while supplies last, and will also be available in select Canadian markets this fall. The exclusive run of 350 Becky G-designed bottles, complete with a custom cork and wearable scarf, will be available for pre-order by visiting patrontequila.com/becky-g beginning July 24, 2026 for $60—just in time for National Tequila Day.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

©2026. PATRÓN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. HANDCRAFTED IN MEXICO.

ABOUT ISLA URBANA

Isla Urbana is a Mexico-based organization dedicated to expanding access to rainwater harvesting as a practical and sustainable response to water inequality. Since 2009, Isla Urbana has designed and installed rainwater harvesting systems in homes and businesses, combining technical innovation with community training, education, and long-term support.

This participatory approach ensures that infrastructure is not only installed but also deeply adopted by the people who use it, creating decentralized water supply solutions that are dependable, locally managed, and designed to work over time. By capturing, treating, and storing rainwater at the point of use, these systems help transform an often-overlooked resource into high-quality water for daily life. This sustainable technology provides water autonomy to communities and contributes to reducing the overexploitation of aquifers.

To date, Isla Urbana has implemented more than 45,000 rainwater harvesting systems across Mexico and Latin America, capturing over 6.6 billion liters of rainwater annually.

By helping communities manage and care for their water, Isla Urbana strengthens water autonomy, mitigates daily water stress, and builds more water resilient futures.

ABOUT BECKY G

Becky G is a multi-platinum global superstar who has spent the last decade shaping the sound and culture of contemporary pop across languages and borders. A singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and activist, the six-time Latin GRAMMY® nominee and Academy Award nominee, has amassed more than 28 billion career streams worldwide, building a catalog of era-defining hits while becoming one of the most recognizable voices of her generation. Her influence extends far beyond music, earning American Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, E! People's Choice Awards, and a Billboard Music Award, while her fearless advocacy for representation and community has made her a leading cultural voice on and off stage. In recognition of her growing global impact, Becky was named to the TIME100 Next list in 2025, honoring the rising leaders shaping the future across industries. In 2024, she delivered a powerful performance of her Oscar-nominated song "The Fire Inside" live at the Academy Awards.

Never one to stay in a single lane, Becky continues to evolve creatively while staying deeply connected to her roots. Her acclaimed album "ESQUINAS" celebrated her Mexican-American heritage through Regional Mexican sounds, earning over 987 million streams, debuting at #3 on Billboard's Regional Mexican Albums chart, and landing in the Top 10 of the Top Latin Albums chart. The project's standout single "POR EL CONTRARIO" topped the Billboard Regional Mexican charts and earned a Latin GRAMMY® nomination. She followed with "ENCUENTROS," a more intimate chapter exploring identity, love, and vulnerability while expanding her sonic universe. The album debuted at #7 on the Latin Albums chart and #25 across all genres on Apple Music, leading into her CASA GOMEZ: OTRO CAPÍTULO TOUR, which traveled across the U.S. and marked her first sold-out arena shows. She also delivered one of the standout moments at the American Music Awards, performing her single "Qué Haces" with Manuel Turizo, and took the Main Stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

CONTACT: PATRÓ[email protected]

SOURCE Patron Tequila