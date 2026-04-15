Handcrafted using 100% tahona production, this latest release reflects PATRÓN Tequila's uncompromising commitment to time-honored craft.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, today announced the launch of PATRÓN 100 – a 100 proof, small-batch expression handcrafted through 100% tahona stone production to deliver 100% of the full agave character. PATRÓN 100 marks the brand's first distilled-to-proof release at 50% ABV with no dilution and reflects PATRÓN Tequila's unwavering commitment to time-honored craftsmanship, precision and doing things the right way.

MEET PATRÓN® 100: A 100 PROOF TEQUILA BORN FROM 100% TAHONA TRADITION

The result is a distinct, balanced flavor profile, layered with the natural sweetness inherent to 100% Weber Blue Agave, crafted using only three simple ingredients from start to finish: agave, water, and yeast – and nothing else. Just the full expression of agave — revealing notes of sweet, cooked agave, minerality, earthiness, and a touch of spice like black pepper, creating a bold yet refined tequila, delivering the clarity and intensity bartenders need to build elevated cocktails.

"High proof should mean high performance, not harshness," said David Rodriguez, PATRÓN Tequila Master Distiller. "With PATRÓN 100, we focused on building more depth and structure while keeping the balanced profile people expect from our tequilas. At 100 proof, the agave profile can really shine through, standing up beautifully to minerality and dilution in cocktails. This is a tequila built for bartenders who want bold, high-character flavor that still feels refined."

Since its inception, tahona production has been an integral part of PATRÓN Tequila's process, contributing to the brand's signature style and heritage, with the brand recognized today as the world's leading producer of tequila made with the tahona process. Rooted in a centuries-old tradition, this rare, labor-intensive process relies on patience and precision, with cooked agave slowly crushed by volcanic stone to unlock deeper, more complex character. PATRÓN continues to prioritize the patience and precision required for this meticulous handcrafted process. The launch of PATRÓN 100 comes as tahona- produced unaged tequilas outpace growth in the broader blanco category*, reflecting renewed appreciation for tequila made with heritage-driven craft.

"We're seeing a real shift in what bartenders and tequila drinkers are looking for," said Samantha Newby, Global VP PATRÓN, Innovation & Sustainability. "People are paying closer attention to how tequila is made and gravitating toward deeper, more authentic agave flavors. At Hacienda PATRÓN, we have 18 tahona wheels, which allows our distilling team to honor this centuries-old method at a scale that's truly unique in the industry. With PATRÓN 100, we wanted to show what's possible when you give traditional craftsmanship the time, care and investment it deserves."

To celebrate its latest innovation, PATRÓN Tequila is introducing the Let's Roll Tour: 100 pop-ups with 100 bartenders over 100 days designed to engage the trade and introduce PATRÓN 100 to the bartender community. Kicking off today, the tour will bring together bartenders and industry professionals at leading bars in major cities and show up at key moments in tequila culture – culminating on National Tequila Day (July 24th) with a special activation during Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans, the premier annual conference for the global spirits and cocktail community.

Beginning today, PATRÓN 100 is officially available in the U.S. behind the bar and at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $49.99. Built with the structure and intensity bartenders demand, it can be served neat, over ice, or used as the foundation for cocktails — including the PATRÓN 100 Margarita and PATRÓN 100 Negroñi.

PATRÓN 100 Margarita

2 oz PATRÓN 100 Tequila

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Blood Orange Juice

.5 oz PATRÓN CITRÓNGE Orange Liqueur

.5 oz Agave

Garnish: 2 Basil Leaves or Thyme Sprigs

PATRÓN 100 Negroñi

1 oz PATRÓN 100 Tequila

1 oz Bitter Bianco

.5 oz MARTINI Dry Vermouth

.5 oz MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth

½ bar spoon of Ancho Reyes Verde

Garnish: Green Olive

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

©2026. PATRÓN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. HANDCRAFTED IN MEXICO. TEQUILA – 50% ALC. BY VOL.

CONTACT: PATRÓ[email protected]

*IWSR 2024 Global Database

*Nielsen Data, Sept 2025

SOURCE Patron Tequila