PATRÓN® Tequila Further Elevates Its World Class Hacienda With the Introduction of Francisco Alcaraz Barrel Room

With increased growth for PATRÓN Añejo and PATRÓN Reposado, aged tequilas are becoming more desired than ever before as traditional cognac, rum and whiskey drinkers are looking to experiment and enjoy different rich, complex flavors that tequila has to offer. The addition of the Francisco Alcaraz Barrel Room will allow PATRÓN to nearly double the rate of production of its aged portfolio. The 16,850 square foot expansion provides more space to run aging trials and Hacienda Patrón will store over 20,000 barrels of tequila between both barrel rooms combined.

The new building features an upstairs tasting room for educational sessions, and an underground private bar, La Cava, fully equipped bar to develop craft cocktails. La Cava is an exclusive speakeasy bar, available for select VIP guests, featuring a custom cocktail menu developed by PATRÓN head mixologist Oskar Murillo. Here, PATRÓN will host their most valued customers for exclusive tastings such as participating in the Barrel Select program – a unique opportunity where spirits retailers and on-premise account owners are taken through a detailed, guided tasting to choose their own bespoke, one-of-a-kind barrel of aged PATRÓN tequila.

"The opening and expansion of the Francisco Alcaraz Barrel Room underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of the aged tequila category," said Adrian Parker, Vice President, Global Marketing for PATRÓN tequila at Bacardi Global Brands Limited. "We are committed to investing in growing our aged portfolio since we know people's palates are constantly evolving and craving more sophisticated flavors when it comes to the spirits category, especially with tequila. To meet this demand and continue to set the category standard for excellence, we created a barrel room exclusively dedicated to the growth, innovation and production of our aged marques."

Since 2002, tequila sales have grown 158%, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. One of the biggest drivers of that growth is higher-end and "Super Premium" brands, which have seen growth of 430% and 893% in volume respectively in the last 17 years. As the category leader in the Super Premium category, PATRÓN is always working to exceed demands and provide new and innovative products to the market. Most recently, the brand announced its oldest release to date, PATRÓN Extra Añejo 10 Años tequila. Aged for 10 years, the groundbreaking tequila is aged in a blend of used American oak and hybrid American and Limousin barrels. This limited-edition expression takes craft and excellence to a new level, and further showcases that there are truly no bounds for PATRÓN tequila when it comes to unprecedented innovations.

"At PATRÓN we don't cut any corners and we completely understand that aged tequilas require patience to achieve greatness," said Antonio Rodriguez Director of Production for PATRÓN tequila. "The new Francisco Alcaraz Barrel Room gives us the capacity we need not only to increase production of our current portfolio but to keep experimenting and create new innovations under different conditions. This expansion allows us to increase our tequila production and provides another opportunity to continue to educate our guests at Hacienda Patrón through guided tastings in the new tasting room. Through a hands-on and interactive experience, guests will have the ability to fully understand the many nuances, variables and complexities of aging tequila."

PATRÓN offers a range of fine tequilas, meticulously aged in handmade barrels, sourced from around the world. The aged portfolio ranges from two months at minimum for PATRÓN Reposado and all the way up to ten years for Añejo 10 Años, the brand's newest release and oldest tequila. Each of these aged tequilas start with PATRÓN Silver Tequila, that is then aged in a variety of barrels for several months before they are bottled and available to consumers. They are handcrafted with the brand's stamp of excellence and always made with the finest 100 percent Weber Blue Agave at the Hacienda Patrón. Hacienda Patrón is located in the Highlands (Los Altos) of Jalisco, the premier tequila producing region of Mexico, and also features distillery buildings, a liquor facility, environmental areas, breathtaking gardens, and a luxury 20-room guesthouse.

For more information on PATRÓN's aged tequilas and recipes, please visit www.patrontequila.com .

Contact :

Sami Richman, M Booth Allie Bostwick, PATRÓN tequila 212.481.7000 817.873.7151 Patron@mbooth.com abostwick@bacardi.com

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

©2019. PATRÓN, TEQUILA PATRÓN LOGO AND PATRÓN BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

HANDCRAFTED IN MEXICO. IMPORTED BY THE PATRÓN SPIRITS COMPANY, LAS VEGAS, NV. TEQUILA – 40% ALC. BY VOL.

SOURCE PATRÓN Tequila

Related Links

http://www.patrontequila.com

