PATRÓN Tequila Helps Margarita Lovers Perfect their At-Home Bartending Skills with the PATRÓN Margarita Smart Coaster by Barsys Just in Time for Labor Day Weekend

Just because summer is coming to a close, doesn't mean margarita season is over. Now, more than ever, virtual parties with family and intimate BBQs with friends are taking the place of in-person events and the PATRÓN Margarita Smart Coaster by Barsys is a must-have tool to spice up any at-home gathering. The limited-edition kit comes fully equipped with the Barsys 'smart coaster', two PATRÓN rocks glasses, a custom PATRÓN branded TAJÍN salt rimmer, lime squeezer, and shaker, providing users all the tools needed to craft the Perfect Margarita and a variety of other delicious, versatile and simple cocktails at-home. A bottle of PATRÓN tequila is not included in the kit and will need to be purchased separately at https://www.patrontequila.com/buy.html .

Enabled by Barsys Smart Bar Technology, the Coaster connects directly to smartphones through the Barsys Coaster app and guides the user to precisely measure each cocktail ingredient as it's poured, ensuring a perfect cocktail every time. The cocktail recommendation engine turns device owners into instant mixologists that can make thousands of cocktails at a click of a button.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, tequila sales have grown 66.5%, according to Nielsen data and has outpaced the growth of the overall spirits category [1] . PATRÓN is dedicated to providing new and innovative experiences for tequila fans and cocktail connoisseurs to enjoy responsibly while staying home. The limited-edition PATRÓN Margarita Smart Coaster by Barsys and partnership with Barsys further showcases PATRÓN's continued commitment to providing best-in-class experiences for people and is an exciting new way to spice up at-home entertaining bringing together smart technology and cocktail making.

"When most people think of a margarita, they think of it as a summer cocktail, however, the margarita is such a versatile drink and should be enjoyed all year long. Together with Barsys we made that possible, and found a way to elevate the at-home cocktail experience by providing innovative technology and tools to create high quality and unique margarita recipes at-home," said Adrian Parker, Global Vice President, Marketing for PATRÓN Tequila at Bacardi Global Brands Limited. "PATRÓN always aims to create memorable experiences and new, interactive ways for people to learn and engage with our products using the devices and technologies in their everyday lives. PATRÓN has a history of being a leader in investing in new technologies such as VR and AR and pioneering at-home cocktail consumption with previous releases including our CocktailLab.com database that offers 540+ cocktail recipes for at-home creations and our 'Ask PATRÓN' feature on Amazon Alexa that provides users with cocktail suggestions, tips, and tequila facts. The partnership with Barsys is our latest example of our commitment to help our customers create moments that matter."

"When it comes to creating experiences, PATRÓN shares our passion for innovation and perfection and is an ideal first partner for Barsys," said Akshet Tewari CEO and Founder. "Together with PATRÓN, we are able to offer customers the ability to perfect their margarita making skills along with so many other versatile cocktail offerings in an approachable and accessible way. Barsys has always been about bringing great cocktails into the home. Our technologies break down the barrier to cocktail enjoyment, helping people both understand and craft amazing drinks."

The PATRÓN Margarita Smart Coaster by Barsys will be sold exclusively online at TheBarsys.com , for $149, available while supplies last. Once the limited-edition kits sell out, the PATRÓN cocktail recipes will remain available on the Barsys app and can be used with the original Smart Coaster by Barsys. To learn more about the PATRÓN Margarita Smart Coaster by Barsys and place your order, please visit Patrontequila.com/buy and watch our how-to tutorial video to learn how easy it is to make the perfect PATRÓN Margarita.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.PATRÓNtequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY. ©2020. PATRÓN, TEQUILA PATRÓN LOGO AND PATRÓN BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

About Barsys

Barsys brings the bar home with innovative technology solutions and luxury barware. The company provides a one-stop-shop for all home bar needs. With the introduction of the first automated home bartender in 2018, Barsys has continued to expand their offerings. Customers can fulfill their entertainment needs with the addition of products from W&P and Riedel. Barsys is committed to the perfect pour, providing continuously upgraded technology that expands the limits of every home bar.

To purchase, visit TheBarsys.com . Keep up with news and information by following on Instagram (@thebarsys).

[1] Nielsen Data according to Vinepair.

