Inaugural partnership celebrates the pursuit of greatness in music with elevated PATRÓN

experiences throughout Grammy® Week and the debut of the Official Cocktail of the Grammys®.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila¹, is proud to announce its new partnership with the Grammy Awards® as the Official Tequila Partner, celebrating the musicians who never compromise on their craft and continue to shape culture.

PATRÓN® TEQUILA TOASTS ITS ICONIC PLACE IN MUSIC AS THE OFFICIAL TEQUILA PARTNER OF THE 2026 GRAMMY AWARDS® PATRÓN TEQUILA DEBUTS THE GOLDEN RECORD, THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF THE 2026 GRAMMY AWARDS®.

Built on a shared dedication to craft, this collaboration honors the artistry and pursuit of greatness that define both the Recording Academy® and PATRÓN. Throughout Grammy® Week, PATRÓN will introduce a series of elevated experiences designed to toast Music's Biggest Night®—including official tequila partner at marquee Recording Academy events, VIP hospitality moments, and the debut of "The Golden Record" as the official cocktail of the 2026 Grammy Awards.

For more than three decades, PATRÓN has built a cultural legacy within music—featured in more than 400 songs and celebrated across genres as a symbol of success and prestige. From becoming a defining reference in hip-hop to ongoing support of Latin musicians and emerging artists, PATRÓN has remained a constant presence in the studio, on stage, and across festival grounds. This history of championing artists who devote themselves to pursuing greatness makes the Grammy Awards partnership a fitting extension of PATRÓN Tequila's role in modern music.

"We're honored to kick off our first year as the Official Tequila Partner of the Grammy Awards," said D-J Hageman, Vice President of USA, PATRÓN Tequila. "The Grammy Awards represent the most exciting night in music, and PATRÓN is proud to be there celebrating alongside the artists who make it extraordinary. From the red carpet to backstage and beyond, our partnership with the Recording Academy allows us to toast the craft, creativity, and passion that define this moment in music."

To mark this inaugural collaboration, PATRÓN will introduce the official cocktail of the 2026 Grammy Awards - the Golden Record. Made in collaboration with award-winning mixologist Daniel Gonzalez of acclaimed Licorería Limantour in Mexico City, the Golden Record showcases what makes PATRÓN simply perfect: tequila handcrafted in small batches at Hacienda PATRÓN in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Using the exceptionally smooth, luxuriously layered character of PATRÓN EL ALTO—a rare blend of Extra Añejo, Añejo, and Reposado tequilas—the cocktail is the perfect way to toast to the artistry and dedication behind the craft that define both the Grammy Awards and PATRÓN Tequila.

"We're honored to welcome PATRÓN as our Official Tequila Partner," said Adam Roth, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships and Business Development, The Recording Academy. "The Grammy Awards celebrate artistry at the highest level, and PATRÓN's uncompromising commitment to craftsmanship and quality mirrors that pursuit of excellence. From the red carpet to backstage—and audiences at home around the world—we're excited to toast with The Golden Record as we kick off this spirited new partnership."

Beyond the official cocktail, PATRÓN will have a robust presence throughout Grammy Week:

A 360-degree PATRÓN bar will be featured at Grammy House, the annual multi-day immersive experience that kicks off Grammy Week and brings the music community together.

PATRÓN will be served at various official Recording Academy events, including at the iconic MusiCares® Person of the Year ceremony and Recording Academy® Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective™, where guests will enjoy a dedicated PATRÓN bar and specialty cocktails.

On the big night, Grammy Award winners will have the opportunity to toast with a glass of PATRÓN EL ALTO backstage at the PATRÓN Reaching New Heights Bar in the Media Centre.

In the weeks following the award show, Grammy fans can look out for an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview on social produced by the Recording Academy and PATRÓN featuring Grammy-award winning DJ and producer Kaytranada discussing his path to musical greatness over a glass of PATRÓN.

As music fans around the world tune in to the 2026 Grammy Awards, PATRÓN invites viewers to join the celebration at home by raising a glass of one of our signature cocktails to the artists who move culture forward through their simply perfect craft.

The Golden Record

1.5 oz PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila

1 oz Prosecco

0.5 oz Fino Sherry Tio Pepe

2 oz Pear cordial

Dash of Bergamot Bitters (Scrappy Bitters)

Garnish: 3 Slices of Red Grapes

PATRÓN High Note

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver Tequila

1.5 oz Tomato Mango Puree

0.5 oz PATRÓN CITRÓNGE Orange Liqueur

0.75 oz Lime Juice

Rim with Maldon Salt

Garnish: Mango Slice

The Clear Winner

2 oz PATRÓN Cristalino

1 oz Martini & Rossi Bianco

0.75 oz Bitter Bianco Luxardo

0.15 oz Suze Aperitif

Dash of Lime bitter (Scrappy's bitter)

Garnish: Lemon Twist

1 IWSR 2024 Global Database

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum ®, advocates on behalf of music creators , supports music people in times of need through MusiCares ®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY.com and RecordingAcademy.com . For breaking news and exclusive content, join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , Facebook , LinkedIn , Threads , and X . For media assets, please visit the Recording Academy Press Room .

PATRON, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

©2026. PATRÓN TEQUILA, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. HANDCRAFTED IN MEXICO.

CONTACT: PATRÓ[email protected]

SOURCE PATRÓN Tequila