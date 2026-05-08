PATROUILLE DE FRANCE TO LAUNCH HISTORIC "LIBERTÉ 250" U.S. TOUR AT AIR DOT SHOW OCEAN CITY

French Air and Space Force Aerobatic Team will begin first U.S. tour in nearly a decade next month at Ocean City, Md.

OCEAN CITY, Md., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Dot Show Tour announced today that the Patrouille de France, the official aerobatic demonstration team of the French Air and Space Force, will launch its historic "Liberté 250" United States tour next month on the Air Dot Show Tour in Ocean City, Maryland, June 13-14.

The appearance marks the beginning of a four-week tour to the U.S. to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence and celebrating the enduring alliance between France and the United States that dates to the Revolutionary War.

Flying the team's iconic Alpha Jets with the signature red, white, and blue smoke trails of the French flag, the Patrouille de France's appearance in Ocean City will serve as the opening public performance of the highly symbolic month-long tour to the USA.

"We are incredibly honored that the French Air and Space Force has chosen Air Dot Show Ocean City as the destination to kick off this historic mission celebrating America's 250th birthday," said Bryan Lilley, CEO of the Air Dot Show Tour. "Ocean City has become the largest destination aviation event in the country, and it's humbling to see the international military community recognizing it as a premier event to perform at."

The Patrouille de France "Liberté 250" mission honors France's decisive support during America's fight for independence and celebrates 250 years of friendship between the two nations. The broader tour is expected to include appearances and commemorative flyovers tied to major USA 250 events and historic locations connected to the Franco-American alliance.

The Patrouille de France is internationally recognized as one of the world's premier military aerobatic teams and is known for its precision formation flying, elegant maneuvers, and dramatic tricolor smoke displays.

Each Air Dot Show Tour event is a fusion of outdoor festival vibes and a high-flying aviation spectacular, seamlessly combining the engaging format of a center stage with the exhilarating performances of an air show. By combining the excitement of a traditional air show with the vibrant atmosphere of a music festival, the Air Dot Show Tour attracts a broader audience that extends beyond traditional aviation enthusiasts while creating a unique travel experience.

For tickets, premium hospitality, sponsorship opportunities, or additional event information, please visit https://air.show.

Contact:

Chris Dirato

Director of Public Relations

Air Dot Show Tour

917-921-9070; [email protected]

SOURCE Air Dot Show