Patsie McCandless Wins 2020 Family Choice Award for Her Novel, Becoming Jesse

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patsie McCandless, an award-winning author, artist, musician, TEDx speaker and educator, received the Family Choice Award for her novel, Becoming Jesse: Celebrating the Everyday Magic of Childhood.

The Family Magazine Group selected Becoming Jesse for their 25th annual Family Choice Award Winner. These prestigious family-friendly consumer awards recognize the finest products and services that enrich the lifestyles of children and families.

Becoming Jesse received the Family Choice Award in 2020 Patsie McCandless holding her award-winning book, Becoming Jesse

McCandless was inspired to write this novel to encourage parents and children to put down their cell phones, turn off their screens, open a book and read it together.

"It's time for a new story," McCandless says. "A story to change our upside-down society for the better. Families are yearning for their light… for a beautiful, beguiling, positive story."

The Family Magazine Group noted, "The creativity and extraordinary imagination utilized to generate Becoming Jesse amazed our distinguished judges and staff. We want to express our gratitude to Patsie McCandless for her sincere commitment in making a positive impact on families."

Jack Canfield, co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul, said, "Becoming Jesse is a radiantly magical story… inspirational… with a very profound message, because it's really about becoming the magic in you."

Becoming Jesse is available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million and IndieBound.com. For more information, visit http://www.familychoiceawards.com/gift-guide/becoming-jesse-celebrating-the-everyday-magic-of-childhood-a-family-classic-novel/ .

About Patsie McCandless

Born on an island in Narragansett Bay, RI, Patsie McCandless is a woman of multifaceted talents. After graduating from Rosemont College, she returned to the island, married, raised two children, and was a primary school teacher for thirty years. Patsie began writing when she took a workshop with Madeleine L'Engle. She also delivered a TEDx Talk on "Saving the Magic of Childhood."

An award-winning watercolorist and paper artist, Patsie's artwork has been exhibited in galleries and museums in the U.S. and Mexico. When she lived in Florida, Patsie served on the board of the Dunedin Fine Arts Center and the Board of Consultants for The Florida Orchestra. Her artwork is in the permanent art collection of the Saint Petersburg Opera Company.

Patsie continues to create as she enjoys the magic of childhood with her Baby Grands – her grandchildren. She and her husband live near Philadelphia, PA. To learn more about Patsie, visit www.PatsieMcCandless.com.

Contact: Patsie McCandless, [email protected], (727) 608-7381

SOURCE Patsie McCandless

Related Links

http://www.patsiemccandless.com/

