Patten Properties Announces The Next Great Acreage Community in Texas - Republic Grand Ranch

Republic Grand Ranch is a peaceful woodland community with excellent Willis ISD schools, low taxes, private parks, an 8-acre private, stocked fishing lake, and walking and hiking trails. In addition to outdoor recreation and an idyllic setting, its location North of The Woodlands, the No. 1 best city to live in America , provides easy access to world-class medical facilities, amenities and conveniences as well as culture and events.

Republic Grand Ranch is The Next Great Acreage Community in Texas. New 2 to 8 acre lots are now open north of Houston.

"We specialize in Acreage Communities close to city conveniences. We are in the home stretch at Texas Grand Ranch - a phenomenal community that exceeded all expectations. And, we're fortunate to find Republic Grand Ranch just down the road," said Gary Sumner, Managing Partner, Patten Properties.

2-8 acre homesites are now available, and feature everything needed for construction. This is a ground floor opportunity to own acreage homesites in Montgomery County, with high and dry elevation of 400 feet, at pre-development pricing. Located off a picturesque road, with easy access to I-45 and city conveniences, this community is tucked in a secluded, forested setting of hardwoods and pines, and meticulously planned to maximize outdoor living.

Homesites include underground electric, high speed fiber optic internet and the entire Ranch was created with low impact and environmentally-thoughtful design practices to make the most of this beautiful setting. Excellent Bank Financing is available.

Gary Hoven, Sales Manager said, "Republic Grand Ranch has it all. We opened the first section and 150 homesites sold in just weeks. The next section is coming soon. Come see this beautiful community for yourself!"

Owners have no time limit to build the home of their dreams in this premier community.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

