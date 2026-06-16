Patten Properties Debuts Legacy Grand Ranch North of Houston, Land Worthy of a Family Legacy

A limited collection of 3- to 5-acre wooded estate homesites in New Waverly offers buyers an opportunity to own legacy land within the Sam Houston National Forest corridor.

NEW WAVERLY, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties announces the first public release of Legacy Grand Ranch, the newest community in The Grand Ranches Collection, during its first public offering June 27-28, 2026, in New Waverly.

A limited collection of 3- to 5-acre wooded estate homesites in New Waverly.

"Patten Properties has made a positive impact on New Waverly by doing exactly what they said they would do," said Joey Adams, a New Waverly landowner whose family sold the land that Patten Properties is developing as Legacy Grand Ranch. "They have hired local contractors, respected the community and supported growth without changing what makes this area special."

Created for buyers who see land ownership as part of a family legacy, Legacy Grand Ranch offers 3- to 5-acre wooded estate homesites starting at $189,900. Set within the Sam Houston National Forest corridor, the community features mature oak trees, rolling terrain, elevated architectural standards, planned infrastructure and a curated builder program.

Key highlights of Legacy Grand Ranch include:

Access to Lake Raven, Lake Conroe and Lake Livingston.

Underground electric, fiber-optic connectivity, central water, county-maintained roads and walkable access throughout.

Architectural standards, land protections and a curated custom builder program designed to support long-term community character.

"Working on Legacy Grand Ranch with my father has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career," said Gary Sumner Jr., Developer with Patten Properties. "This land represents family, hard work and legacy, and it has been an honor to help bring that vision to life together."

The June 27-28 land sale marks the first public opportunity for buyers to tour the land, view available homesites and move forward with reservations and purchase contracts, subject to availability, final approvals and applicable terms.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to schedule their visit in advance. Visit LegacyGrandRanch.com or call or text (833) 242-3220.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Recognized as a leader in real estate investment and development, Patten Properties has developed more than 600 communities nationwide and closed more than $1 billion in sales. With more than 40 years of experience, Patten Properties makes the dream of land ownership a reality for Americans.

CONTACT:

Heather Robison

[email protected]

SOURCE Patten Properties