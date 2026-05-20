Block Party in the Forest at The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch Features New Homesites Bordering the State Park

Guests can tour the land, view new model homes, enjoy games under the trees and connect with future neighbors.

NEW WAVERLY, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties announces Block Party in the Forest, a family-friendly community event at The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch in New Waverly, Texas, for current landowners and prospective buyers exploring wooded acreage homesites near Houston.

"Events like Block Party in the Forest have become a staple across Patten Properties communities," said John Patten, CEO of Patten Properties. "Land ownership is only part of the story. We want every buyer to see the community, connection and lifestyle that comes with it."

Block Party in the Forest will feature the release of brand-new homesites bordering the state park and new model homes. Post this Block Party in the Forest brings landowners and future neighbors together at The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch, a wooded acreage community in New Waverly, Texas.

Event Details

The event will take place Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature the release of brand-new homesites bordering the state park.

Guests can expect:

Yard games and family-friendly activities

Cold drinks, tasty snacks, and music

Model home tours

Builder meet-and-greets

The event will celebrate the grand opening of the new Superior Homes Custom model home. New homes from Blackoak Homes and Design Tech Homes will also be open for touring.

New Homesites Bordering the State Park

The new release sits along the state park boundary, placing hiking, biking and outdoor recreation close by. The setting includes mature trees, natural shade and wooded surroundings for landowners seeking more privacy.

"Homesites like these are rare," said Gary Sumner, Managing Partner of Patten Properties. "For buyers who want nature as their backyard, protected land next door and room to build their forever home, this release is a special opportunity."

The event is part of Patten Properties' broader approach to acreage development, where community gatherings help current landowners, prospective buyers and future neighbors connect before homes are built.

To RSVP for the Block Party in the Forest, visit https://txgrandranch.com/events/. Appointments with a Land Consultant are highly recommended, as homesites bordering the state park are expected to receive strong interest.

Visit https://txgrandranch.com/request-a-tour/ or call or text 833-447-3773.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Recognized as a leader in real estate investment and development, Patten Properties has developed more than 600 communities nationwide and closed more than $1 billion in sales. With 40+ years of experience, we make the dream of land ownership a reality for Americans.

CONTACT: Heather Robison [email protected]

SOURCE Patten Properties