New Model Home Revealed at Republic Grand Ranch's Parade of Homes Event in Willis, Texas

Precision Homes, a Custom Home Builder in the Houston Area, debuts a new model home during Republic Grand Ranch's largest Parade of Homes.

WILLIS, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Grand Ranch will host its largest Parade of Homes to date on Saturday, March 21, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Willis, Texas. The event features the reveal of a new Precision Homes model and gives prospective buyers the chance to tour model home row, walk available land, and meet custom home builders from across the Houston area.

Model home by Precision Homes, custom home builder at Republic Grand Ranch in Willis, Texas

"We are so excited to be a part of Republic Grand Ranch," said Amber Stevens, Sales & Office Manager with Precision Homes. "It's such a beautiful community, and we love everything they do to give back to the owners."

With Republic Grand Ranch in the final stretch, a limited number of 4+ acre cul-de-sac homesites remain available starting at $189,900. The Parade of Homes is designed to help buyers compare builders, explore homesite options, and get inspired by the possibilities for building their dream home.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Republic Grand Ranch, Willis, Texas

Features: Model home tours, builder meet-and-greets, food trucks, and family activities

"Seeing how far Republic Grand Ranch has come is special for our team and the families who have built here," said John Patten, CEO of Patten Properties. " This year's Parade of Homes feels particularly meaningful as the community enters its final chapter of available homesites."

Register To Reserve Your Spot:

To RSVP, visit our events page or schedule a private tour with one of our Land Consultants. Call or text (833) 208-8953.

About Republic Grand Ranch

Republic Grand Ranch, located in Willis, Texas, is an established acreage community north of Houston and The Woodlands. The community features 2- to 10-acre homesites, elevated terrain, preserved forest, scenic trails, and a stocked private fishing lake. Residents enjoy a close-knit community with active clubs, neighborhood gatherings, and events throughout the year.

About Patten Properties

Recognized as a leader in real estate investment and development, Patten Properties has developed more than 600 communities nationwide and closed more than $1 billion in sales. With more than 40 years of experience, Patten makes the dream of land ownership a reality for Americans.

Media Contact: Heather Robison, VP of Marketing [email protected]

SOURCE Patten Properties