Patten Properties Reports 22 Percent Growth at The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch in Walker County with the Unveiling of a New Lodge-Style Clubhouse

NEW WAVERLY, Texas, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties will host a land sales event on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch , where visitors can explore the new clubhouse, tour homesites, and see the latest community updates. The clubhouse seamlessly blends rustic elegance with modern comfort, boasting a beautifully appointed interior and a wraparound patio that overlooks the lake. Residents can take golf carts down to enjoy the fishing piers, lakeside trails, and forest views, all surrounded by the Sam Houston National Forest.

Sales are up 22% from last year, and with August nearly doubling the monthly average, demand is rising at The Estates.

"You can feel the shift happening — with the clubhouse, lake and model homes taking shape, people can see the vision and they're acting fast," said Gary Sumner, Managing Partner at Patten Properties. "Sales are up 22% from last year, and with August nearly doubling our monthly average, demand is clearly rising as The Estates transforms before everyone's eyes."

The Estates continues to outperform broader market trends as national housing activity slows. Since early 2024, the community has maintained steady month-over-month growth, reflecting strong demand for wooded acreage and the long-term appeal of land ownership north of Houston.

To meet growing buyer demand, a new road and section are planned at The Estates. The release includes cul-de-sac sites and select lots with no back neighbors, one of the community's most requested features. These wooded homesites offer the freedom to build now or later and appeal to families and retirees seeking investment potential and forest living.

"We've seen a surge in land buyers across Texas, with interest nearly doubling in the third quarter," said John Patten, CEO of Patten Properties. "The Estates proves that when you deliver the right vision, location and value, buyers respond."

To learn more about The Estates, visit myforestera.com or call/text 833-447-3773 to schedule your private tour today!

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES Recognized as a leader in real estate investment and development, Patten Properties has developed more than 600 communities nationwide and closed more than $1 billion in sales. With 40+ years of experience, we make the dream of land ownership a reality for Americans.

