Pattern Acquires Enlisted Design to Create Industry-first Ecommerce Solution Led by Data and Design

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern , a leading global ecommerce platform, today announced its acquisition of Enlisted Design , an award-winning, industrial design, packaging, branding and digital design agency. The announcement follows the recent closing of Pattern's inaugural round of outside funding—a $52M investment.

With the acquisition of Enlisted Design, Pattern is able to permanently change the ecommerce landscape as it combines data and design to build brands and products people love. This new offering will give Pattern's brand partners a consistent leadership advantage and the ability to further differentiate themselves in an often crowded marketplace by providing an ecommerce experience to truly rival that of the traditional in-person brick and mortar store.

"Enlisted Design is full of highly talented designers and thinkers, and I couldn't be more excited to work with them to give our partners an entirely new element to the Pattern offering," said Pattern CEO David Wright. "Our goal has always been to be the premier platform for global ecommerce, and this acquisition deepens our relationships with brand partners, provides them more value and helps their brands consistently exceed expectations. Enlisted will continue to work with their client partners, and will begin to bring their design expertise to our partners, enabling us to change ecommerce forever."

Enlisted Design has created game-changing designs for brands like Allbirds, Stance, Nestlé, Arlo, Samsung and many more—including multiple existing Pattern partners. The industry-leading firm has also won multiple awards, such as Fast Company's Design Company of the Year Finalist, Red Dot's Worldwide Industrial Design Award, Wired Magazine's Editor's Choice and more.

"I'm thrilled to work in tandem with Dave and Melanie and the incredible team they've built at Pattern," said Beau Oyler, CEO of Enlisted. "Throughout my career, I've launched numerous award-winning brands and products that can be found at MoMA, Apple stores, Target, Whole Foods and Best Buy. But as I focus on launching new products, I know that ecommerce will be the best way to reach tomorrow's consumers. The Pattern platform brings real-time market data to the design process, targeting exactly what consumers are looking for, Enlisted interprets that data to create next-level design, and together we win for our partners, and they win at ecommerce."

Brands such as Nestlé, Panasonic, Zebra and Skechers rely on Pattern's ecommerce platform and expertise to improve their performance across the global ecommerce landscape. On average, these brands see a 40% increase in online sales in just the first year of partnering with Pattern and attain 93% brand compliance within the first nine months.

Enlisted currently has offices in Oakland, CA and Salt Lake City. To learn more about Enlisted and its services, please visit www.enlisteddesign.com . To learn more about Pattern and its services, please visit www.pattern.com.

About Pattern

Pattern is the industry's premier platform for global ecommerce. With more than 400 employees across 18 global locations, Pattern uses its proprietary technology and data-driven insights to help brands attain profitable ecommerce growth on both their own websites as well as on global marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Google, Tmall, JD, and MercadoLibre. Pattern provides full-service global distribution and logistics for marketplaces and D2C fulfillment. Pattern is currently ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and is one of the largest ecommerce sellers globally.

About Enlisted Design

Enlisted Design creates cohesive brand and product experiences for the world's most sought after brands. With design studios in Oakland, CA and Salt Lake City, Enlisted partners with well established and challenger brands like Allbirds, Stance, Arlo, Samsung and Nestlé to create a better future through next-level industrial design, branding, packaging design, and digital experience. Enlisted has received every major world-wide design award including being named "Design Company of the Year" Finalist by Fast Company.

