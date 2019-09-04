Pattern Development Begins Operations at Grady Wind Power Facility in New Mexico

"The successful completion of Grady Wind represents an important step in New Mexico's evolution as a major renewable energy producer," said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Development. "As the leading wind developer and operator in New Mexico, we are proud to be helping position New Mexico as a wind energy leader. We also plan to ramp up construction in early 2020 on more than 800 MW of new wind facilities in central New Mexico, creating hundreds of new construction jobs and generating billions of dollars in economic impact. As wind and solar energy development grow throughout the state, New Mexicans will reap the economic benefits."

The construction phase of Grady Wind created hundreds of jobs for New Mexicans and it is now delivering additional economic benefits including land lease payments to local landowners and tax revenue for the host communities of eastern New Mexico. The facility employs approximately 20 full-time personnel for ongoing maintenance and operations.

Grady Wind is utilizing a total of 84 Siemens Gamesa 2.625 MW wind turbines with 120-meter rotors. During each year of operations, the 220 MW facility will generate energy equal to the needs of nearly 90,000 homes. Grady Wind has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement for 100% of the energy produced, and it will deliver wind power across the Western Interconnect transmission line that was also developed and successfully placed into service in 2017 by Pattern Development.

Pattern Development's affiliate Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Nasdaq & TSX: PEGI) ("Pattern Energy") is operating the Grady Wind facility, along with the neighboring 324 MW Broadview Wind facilities. Pattern Energy has previously added Grady Wind to its list of identified Right of First Offer (iROFO) projects.

About Pattern Development

Pattern Development is a leader in developing renewable energy and transmission assets. With a long history in wind energy, Pattern Development has developed, financed and placed into operation more than 4,000 MW of wind and solar power projects. A strong commitment to promoting environmental stewardship drives the company's dedication in working closely with communities to create renewable energy projects. Pattern Development has offices in San Francisco, San Diego, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.patterndev.com.

Contact:

Matt Dallas

Pattern Development

917-363-1333

matt.dallas@patternenergy.com

SOURCE Pattern Development

Related Links

https://patterndev.com

