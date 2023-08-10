Pattern Energy Announces the Appointment of Kristina Lund as President

News provided by

Pattern Energy Group LP

10 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy), a leader in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure, announced today Kristina Lund has been appointed as President, effective September 5th, 2023, reporting directly to the CEO, Hunter Armistead.

Lund brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to Pattern Energy, including 17 years with AES Corporation. Most recently, Lund served as the President & CEO of AES Indiana and AES Ohio, where she led the U.S. utilities senior leadership team, including customer, operations, legal, regulatory, and finance groups. Previously, Lund served as AES' chief product officer of carbon-free energy with responsibility for the development of renewable energy products.

"We welcome Kristina to the senior leadership team, where she will lead the efforts to deliver our products to our customers and support the development of our people and communities," said Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy. "Kristina brings tremendous industry experience that will be invaluable as we build some of the largest clean power projects in U.S. history. As President and my deputy, she will share in the leadership of the total enterprise and will specifically oversee several business divisions, including Power Operations, Commercial Origination, Distributed Generation, and People, Culture & Workplace."

"I am thrilled to be joining the world-class team at Pattern that has been breaking barriers to the deployment of renewable energy for almost 15 years," said Ms. Lund. "I am deeply compelled by the mission of transitioning the world to renewable energy and look forward to helping deliver some of North America's most innovative projects."  

Pattern Energy is currently focused on growing and executing against its pipeline of renewable energy and transmission projects in North America, including SunZia Wind and Transmission, the largest clean energy infrastructure project in American history, which will generate enough clean power for 3 million Americans.

About Pattern Energy
Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 30 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of nearly 6,000 MW across North America. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

Contact:

Matt Dallas                                                                
Pattern Energy                                                          
917-363-1333                                                            
[email protected]       

SOURCE Pattern Energy Group LP

Also from this source

Pattern Energy Closes Sale of Japanese Assets

Pattern Energy Begins Operations at Lanfine Wind Project in Alberta

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.