­­­Pattern Energy Closes Financing and Starts Full Construction of Western Spirit Wind Projects in New Mexico

"This is a big day for New Mexico as we ramp up more than a gigawatt of our Western Spirit Wind projects for the largest single-phase construction of renewable power in U.S. history," said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. "Tapping some of the best wind in the world, the Western Spirit Wind projects have a powerful generation profile with an evening peak that is a perfect complement to daytime solar and displaces the need for more expensive, ramping fossil fuels. New Mexico is home to some of the strongest winds in the country and Pattern Energy is committed to harnessing this natural power source to create more than one thousand new jobs and generate more than two billion dollars in net economic impact."

The Western Spirit Wind projects will utilize a total of 377 GE wind turbines ranging from 2.3 to 2.8 MW in size. The wind projects will be constructed in conjunction with the Western Spirit Transmission Line, an approximately 150 mile, 345kV AC transmission line that will add much needed accessibility for New Mexico's powerful wind resources to the electricity grid in New Mexico and the broader western markets.

The Western Spirit Transmission line is being developed jointly between Pattern Energy and the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority (RETA) and will interconnect directly into the Public Service Company of New Mexico system (PNM). PNM will acquire and operate the transmission line upon its commissioning.

Pattern Energy has more than 4,500 MW of New Mexico wind in operation or development, representing over $9.5 billion of planned investments. For more information please visit patternenergynewmexico.com.

Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 28 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of 4.4 GW in the United States, Canada and Japan. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit patternenergy.com.

