Pattern Energy Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

(Figures reported below are for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, unless otherwise noted)

Proportional gigawatt hours ("GWh") sold of 2,127 GWh, up 4%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $27.8 million

Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") of $43.1 million , and on track to meet full year guidance (1)

, and on track to meet full year guidance Net loss of $12.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $104.2 million

Revenue of $111.7 million , up 11%

, up 11% Declared a second quarter dividend of $0.4220 per Class A common share or $1.688 on an annualized basis, subsequent to the end of the period, unchanged from the previous quarter's dividend

per Class A common share or on an annualized basis, subsequent to the end of the period, unchanged from the previous quarter's dividend Acquired 206 megawatts ("MW") of owned capacity in five Japanese projects which represents the Company's entry into Japan , one of the most robust renewables markets in the world

, one of the most robust renewables markets in the world Invested $27 million in Pattern Energy Group 2 LP's ("Pattern Development 2.0") acquisition of the majority interest in Green Power Investments ("GPI") and the Japanese development pipeline from Pattern Energy Group LP ("Pattern Development 1.0")

in Pattern Energy Group 2 LP's ("Pattern Development 2.0") acquisition of the majority interest in Green Power Investments ("GPI") and the Japanese development pipeline from Pattern Energy Group LP ("Pattern Development 1.0") Commenced commercial operations at two projects, the 33 MW Ohorayama Wind power facility in Japan and, subsequent to the end of the period, the 143 MW Mont Sainte-Marguerite Wind power facility in Quebec which Pattern Energy has agreed to acquire with closing expected in the coming weeks

"Our solid performance in Q1 puts us right on track for our targeted CAFD(1) for the year and is the result of our portfolio continuing to operate at the top end of the industry," said Mike Garland, President and CEO of Pattern Energy. "In addition, we were able to successfully acquire five assets in Japan, one of the best renewable markets in the world, that form a strong platform to grow our business there and to improve the value of the projects over time. The Company is in an excellent position to make further acquisitions without raising any common equity, allowing us to grow our CAFD per share."

(1) The forward looking measure of 2018 full year cash available for distribution (CAFD) is a non-GAAP measure that cannot be reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities as the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort primarily because of the uncertainties involved in estimating forward-looking changes in working capital balances which are added to earnings to arrive at cash provided by operations and subtracted therefrom to arrive at CAFD. A description of the adjustments to determine CAFD can be found within Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Key Metrics, of Pattern Energy's 2018 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018.

Financial and Operating Results

Pattern Energy sold 2,126,662 megawatt hours ("MWh") of electricity on a proportional basis in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2,038,159 MWh sold in the same period last year. The 4% increase was primarily due to volume increases as a result of acquisitions in 2017 and 2018 and favorable wind at projects in Canada partially offset by unfavorable wind and curtailment primarily at projects in the Texas market and at Santa Isabel. Production for the quarter was 7% below the long-term average forecast for the period.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $27.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $43.8 million for the same period last year. The $15.9 million decrease was primarily due to a $12.6 million increase in transmission and projects costs primarily due to acquisitions in 2017 and 2018, a $10.0 million increase in interest payments and a $2.9 million decrease in distributions from unconsolidated investments. These decreases in net cash provided by operating activities were partially offset by a $10.8 million increase in revenue.

Cash available for distribution was $43.1 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $45.1 million for the same period last year. The $2.1 million decrease was primarily due to a $12.6 million increase in transmission and projects costs primarily due to acquisitions in 2017 and 2018, a $3.9 million increase in interest expense (excluding amortization of financing costs and debt discount/premium), a $6.5 million increase in distributions to noncontrolling interests, a $3.5 million increase in principal payments of project-level debt and a $0.9 million decrease in distributions from unconsolidated investments. These decreases in cash available for distribution were partially offset by increases of $20.2 million in revenue (excluding unrealized loss on energy derivative and amortization of PPAs), $2.5 million in release of restricted cash and $4.3 million in cash from other, primarily related to a $3.4 million project reserve funding requirement made in the first quarter 2017.

Net loss was $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a net income of $2.5 million for the same period last year. The change of $15.2 million was primarily attributable to increases of $24.3 million in cost of revenues due to the acquisitions in 2017 and 2018 and $2.0 million in tax provision. This change was partially offset a $10.8 million increase in revenue primarily due to acquisitions in 2017 and 2018 and the settlement of business interruption insurance related to our Santa Isabel project and a decrease of $0.5 million in other expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $104.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $98.2 million for the same period last year. The $6.0 million increase in the quarterly period was primarily due to a $20.2 million increase in revenue (excluding unrealized loss on energy derivative and amortization of PPAs) primarily attributable to volume increases as a result of the 2017 and 2018 acquisitions and an insurance settlement for Santa Isabel partially offset by lower electricity sales as a result of changing prices, unfavorable wind and curtailment primarily at projects in the Texas market and at Santa Isabel. This increase was partially offset by increases of $5.5 million in project expenses, $7.1 million in transmission costs and $0.8 million in transaction costs primarily related to the Japan acquisition.

2018 Financial Guidance

Pattern Energy is re-confirming its targeted annual cash available for distribution(2) for 2018 within a range of $151 million to $181 million, representing an increase of 14% compared to cash available for distribution in 2017.

(2) The forward looking measure of 2018 full year cash available for distribution (CAFD) is a non-GAAP measure that cannot be reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities as the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort primarily because of the uncertainties involved in estimating forward-looking changes in working capital balances which are added to earnings to arrive at cash provided by operations and subtracted therefrom to arrive at CAFD. A description of the adjustments to determine CAFD can be found within Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Key Metrics, of Pattern Energy's 2018 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018.

Quarterly Dividend

Pattern Energy declared a dividend for the second quarter 2018, payable on July 31, 2018, to holders of record on June 29, 2018 in the amount of $0.4220 per Class A common share, which represents $1.688 on an annualized basis. The amount of the second quarter 2018 dividend is unchanged from the first quarter 2018 dividend.

Project Acquisitions

During the first quarter of 2018, Pattern Energy acquired 206 MW of owned interest in five projects in operation or under construction located in Japan from Pattern Development 1.0 and GPI. The portfolio consists of two operating solar projects (Futtsu and Kanagi), two operating wind projects (Otsuki and Ohorayama, which commenced commercial operation during the quarter) and one wind project under construction (Tsugaru), each of which possess a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Pattern Energy acquired the 84 MW portfolio of Futtsu, Kanagi, Otsuki and Ohorayama for a cash purchase price of $131.5 million(3), which represents approximately a 10.1x multiple of the five-year average CAFD(4).

Pattern Energy acquired the 122 MW Tsugaru project at the start of construction, once fully financed on a non-recourse basis, for a total cash consideration of $194.0 million(3), which represents a 9.3x multiple of the five-year average CAFD(4) starting with the first full year of operations in 2021.

Pattern Energy has agreed to acquire a 51% interest in the 143 MW Mont Sainte-Marguerite project, located in the Chaudière-Appalaches region south of Québec City. The project commenced commercial operations in the first quarter of 2018. The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hydro-Québec, which has an AA-/Aa2 credit rating.

Pattern Energy will acquire its 51% interest in Mont Sainte-Marguerite for a total investment of approximately $40 million(5), which represents approximately a 10x multiple of the five-year average CAFD(4). The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks, with the recent the commencement of commercial operations and subject to customary closing conditions. It will be funded at the time of closing using available liquidity.

(3) Based on a Japanese yen to USD exchange rate of ¥110.



(4) The forward looking measure of five-year average annual purchase price multiple of CAFD contribution from each of the five Japanese projects and Mont Sainte-Marguerite project is a non-GAAP measure that cannot be reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities as the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort primarily because of the uncertainties involved in estimating forward-looking changes in working capital balances which are added to earnings to arrive at cash provided by operations and subtracted therefrom to arrive at CAFD. A description of the adjustments to determine CAFD can be found within Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Key Metrics, of Pattern Energy's 2018 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018.



(5) Based on a CAD to USD exchange rate of $1.27.

Acquisition Pipeline

Pattern Development 1.0 and Pattern Development 2.0 (together, the Pattern Development Companies) have a pipeline of development projects totaling more than 10 GW. Pattern Energy has a Right of First Offer ("ROFO") on the pipeline of acquisition opportunities from the Pattern Development Companies. The identified ROFO list stands at 935 MW of potential owned capacity and and represents a portion of the pipeline of development projects of the Pattern Development Companies, which are subject to Pattern Energy's ROFO. Since its IPO, Pattern Energy has purchased, or agreed to purchase, 1,564 MW from Pattern Development 1.0 and in aggregate grown the identified ROFO list from 746 MW to more than 2 GW.

Below is a summary of the identified ROFO projects that Pattern Energy has the right to purchase from the Pattern Development Companies in connection with its respective purchase rights:

























Capacity (MW) Identified

ROFO Projects

Status

Location

Construction

Start (1)

Commercial

Operations (2)

Contract

Type

Rated (3)

Pattern

Development-

Owned (4) Pattern Development 1.0 Projects























Conejo Solar(5)

Operational

Chile

2015

2016

PPA

104

104 Belle River

Operational

Ontario

2016

2017

PPA

100

43 El Cabo

Operational

New Mexico

2016

2017

PPA

298

125 North Kent

Operational

Ontario

2017

2018

PPA

100

35 Henvey Inlet

In construction

Ontario

2017

2019

PPA

300

150

























Pattern Development 2.0 Projects























Stillwater Big Sky

In construction

Montana

2017

2018

PPA

79

67 Crazy Mountain

Late stage development

Montana

2017

2019

PPA

80

68 Grady

Late stage development

New Mexico

2018

2019

PPA

220

188 Sumita

Late stage development

Japan

2019

2021

PPA

100

55 Ishikari

Late stage development

Japan

2019

2022

PPA

100

100























1,481

935





(1) Represents year of actual or anticipated commencement of construction.



(2) Represents year of actual or anticipated commencement of commercial operations.



(3) Rated capacity represents the maximum electricity generating capacity of a project in MW. As a result of weather and other conditions, a project or a turbine will not operate at its rated capacity at all times and the amount of electricity generated will be less than its rated capacity. The amount of electricity generated may vary based on a variety of factors.



(4) Pattern Development-Owned capacity represents the maximum, or rated, electricity generating capacity of the project in MW multiplied by Pattern Development 1.0's or Pattern Development 2.0's percentage ownership interest in the distributable cash flow of the project.



(5) From time to time, the Company conducts strategic reviews of its markets. The Company has been conducting a strategic review of the market, growth, and opportunities in Chile. In the event the Company believes it can utilize funds that have already been invested in Chile or funds that might otherwise be invested in Chile in a more productive manner elsewhere that could generate a higher return on investment, it may decide to exit Chile for other opportunities with greater potential. In addition, Pattern Development 1.0 is also concurrently exploring strategic alternatives for its assets in Chile.

Cash Available for Distribution and Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following tables reconcile non-GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to cash available for distribution and net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, for the periods presented (in thousands):



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 27,824



$ 43,752

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 28,576



13,423

Network upgrade reimbursement 282



317

Release of restricted cash 2,488



—

Operations and maintenance capital expenditures (261)



(146)

Distributions from unconsolidated investments(2) 6,281



4,205

Other 860



(3,432)

Less:





Distributions to noncontrolling interests (9,187)



(2,647)

Principal payments paid from operating cash flows (13,803)



(10,326)

Cash available for distribution $ 43,060



$ 45,146







(1) Included in net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2017 is the portion of distributions from unconsolidated investments paid from cumulative earnings representing the return on investment.



(2) Distributions from unconsolidated investments includes project cash flow transferred to the project's distribution account in March 2018 and received subsequently in April 2018.







Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ (12,620)



$ 2,539

Plus:





Interest expense, net of interest income 25,110



22,061

Tax provision 6,784



4,775

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 62,650



47,227

EBITDA 81,924



76,602

Unrealized loss on energy derivative (1) 11,047



2,358

(Gain) loss on derivatives (5,660)



648

Other —



312

Plus, proportionate share from unconsolidated investments:





Interest expense, net of interest income 9,468



9,340

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 8,768



8,454

(Gain) loss on derivatives (1,335)



484

Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,212



$ 98,198







(1) Amount is included in electricity sales on the consolidated statements of operations.

Conference Call and Webcast

Pattern Energy will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Mike Garland, President and CEO, and Mike Lyon, CFO, will co-chair the call. Participants should call (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450 and ask an operator for the Pattern Energy earnings call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (416) 849-0833 and enter access code 5748379. The replay recording will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, May 31, 2018.

A live webcast of the conference call will be also available on the events page in the investor section of Pattern Energy's website at www.patternenergy.com. An archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 25 wind and solar power facilities, including one project it has agreed to acquire, with a total owned interest of 2,942 MW in the United States, Canada, Japan and Chile that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the ability to achieve the 2018 cash available for distribution target; the ability to achieve the five year average annual CAFD generated by the Japan projects and Mont Sainte-Marguerite; the ability of the Japan assets to form a strong platform to grow the Company's business and improve the value of the projects; the ability to make further acquisitions without raising any common equity capital; the timing of the consummation of the acquisition of the Mont Sainte-Marguerite project; and the ability of the Company to consummate additional acquisitions from the iROFO list. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and any quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause actual events or the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

Media Relations Matt Dallas 917-363-1333 matt.dallas@patternenergy.com

Investor Relations Ross Marshall 416-526-1563 ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com



Pattern Energy Group Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,144



$ 116,753

Restricted cash 8,698



9,065

Funds deposited by counterparty 17,744



29,780

Trade receivables 62,895



54,900

Derivative assets, current 15,747



19,445

Prepaid expenses 17,707



17,847

Deferred financing costs, current, net of accumulated amortization of $2,111 and $2,580 as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 1,230



1,415

Other current assets 28,948



21,105

Total current assets 315,113



270,310

Restricted cash 9,524



12,162

Major equipment advances 38,452



—

Property, plant and equipment, net 4,340,973



3,965,121

Unconsolidated investments 347,831



311,223

Derivative assets 13,779



9,628

Deferred financing costs 8,046



7,784

Net deferred tax assets 7,215



6,349

Finite-lived intangible assets, net 235,952



136,048

Goodwill 60,302



—

Other assets 44,455



22,906

Total assets $ 5,421,642



$ 4,741,531









Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 39,468



$ 53,615

Accrued construction costs 2,045



1,369

Counterparty deposit liability 17,744



29,780

Accrued interest 7,529



16,460

Dividends payable 42,041



41,387

Derivative liabilities, current 5,685



8,409

Revolving credit facility 248,000



—

Current portion of long-term debt, net 61,191



51,996

Contingent liabilities, current 21,708



2,592

Other current liabilities 15,525



11,426

Total current liabilities 460,936



217,034

Long-term debt, net 2,128,063



1,878,735

Derivative liabilities 28,425



20,972

Net deferred tax liabilities 130,257



56,491

Finite-lived intangible liability, net 59,579



51,194

Contingent liabilities 168,183



62,398

Other long-term liabilities 151,430



106,565

Total liabilities 3,126,873



2,393,389

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500,000,000 shares authorized; 98,096,760 and 97,860,048 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 983



980

Additional paid-in capital 1,218,077



1,234,846

Accumulated income (loss) —



(112,175)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,810)



(25,691)

Treasury stock, at cost; 177,909 and 157,812 shares of Class A common stock as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (3,884)



(3,511)

Total equity before noncontrolling interest 1,188,366



1,094,449

Noncontrolling interest 1,106,403



1,253,693

Total equity 2,294,769



2,348,142

Total liabilities and equity $ 5,421,642



$ 4,741,531



Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenue:





Electricity sales $ 102,147



$ 98,434

Other revenue 9,512



2,399

Total revenue 111,659



100,833

Cost of revenue:





Project expense 34,562



29,100

Transmission costs 7,190



70

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 55,452



43,740

Total cost of revenue 97,204



72,910

Gross profit 14,455



27,923

Operating expenses:





General and administrative 10,706



11,124

Related party general and administrative 4,068



3,426

Total operating expenses 14,774



14,550

Operating income (loss) (319)



13,373

Other expense:





Interest expense (25,444)



(22,555)

Gain (loss) on derivatives 5,660



(648)

Earnings in unconsolidated investments, net 18,212



16,876

Net loss on transactions (1,098)



(312)

Other income (expense), net (2,847)



580

Total other expense (5,517)



(6,059)

Net income (loss) before income tax (5,836)



7,314

Tax provision 6,784



4,775

Net income (loss) (12,620)



2,539

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (148,542)



(3,114)

Net income attributable to Pattern Energy $ 135,922



$ 5,653









Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding





Basic 97,428,388



87,062,612

Diluted 105,564,491



87,131,280

Earnings per share attributable to Pattern Energy





Class A common stock:





Basic $ 1.39



$ 0.06

Diluted $ 1.32



$ 0.06

Dividends declared per Class A common share $ 0.42



$ 0.41



Pattern Energy Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 Operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (12,620)



$ 2,539

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and accretion 55,451



43,740

Amortization of financing costs 1,249



1,858

Amortization of debt discount/premium, net 1,227



1,102

Amortization of power purchase agreements, net 1,422



736

Loss on derivatives 3,655



2,350

Stock-based compensation 1,051



985

Deferred taxes 6,647



4,693

Earnings in unconsolidated investments, net (18,212)



(16,876)

Distributions from unconsolidated investments 13,548



16,487

Other reconciling items 2,982



(439)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Funds deposited by counterparty 12,036



1,658



Trade receivables (5,742)



(8,432)



Prepaid expenses 2,193



946



Other current assets 62



(4,083)



Other assets (non-current) (1,346)



2,992



Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (18,716)



(4,418)



Counterparty deposit liability (12,036)



(1,658)



Accrued interest (9,144)



(2,725)



Other current liabilities 72



(975)



Long-term liabilities 3,904



3,272



Contingent liabilities (87)



—



Derivatives 228



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 27,824



43,752

Investing activities





Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (157,543)



(275)

Capital expenditures (61,282)



(1,328)

Distributions from unconsolidated investments —



4,205

Other assets (16,720)



83

Investment in Pattern Development 2.0 (35,156)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (270,701)



2,685

Financing activities





Dividends paid (41,358)



(35,522)

Capital distributions - noncontrolling interest (9,187)



(2,647)

Payment for financing fees (5,448)



(5,025)

Proceeds from revolving credit facility 283,000



—

Repayment of revolving credit facility (35,000)



(180,000)

Proceeds from long-term debt 113,116



350,000

Repayment of long-term debt (19,166)



(10,326)

Repayment of note payable - related party (909)



—

Other financing activities 826



(2,003)

Net cash provided by financing activities 285,874



114,477

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (611)



—

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 42,386



160,914

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 137,980



109,371

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 180,366



$ 270,285

Supplemental disclosures





Cash payments for income taxes $ 60



$ 247

Cash payments for interest expense $ 32,617



$ 22,607

Business combination:







Assets acquired, net of cash and restricted cash acquired $ 627,241



$ —



Liabilities assumed 352,570



—



Less: Noncontrolling interests 11,113



—



Net assets acquired, net of cash and restricted cash acquired $ 263,558



$ —

Schedule of non-cash activities





Change in property, plant and equipment $ 122,161



$ 956

Accrual of dividends $ 45



$ —

Accrual of deferred financing costs $ —



$ 1,640



