Pattern Energy Reports Results of Director Election

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: PEGI) ("Pattern Energy" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated April 20, 2018, for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") were elected as Directors of the Company. The results of the vote for the election of Directors at the Meeting held on June 6, 2018 in San Francisco were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Votes Abstain
|
Nominees
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Alan R. Batkin
|
61,983,760
|
98.0
|
1,177,829
|
1.9
|
119,429
|
0.2
|
Patricia S. Bellinger
|
62,210,351
|
98.3
|
961,817
|
1.5
|
108,850
|
0.2
|
The Lord Browne of Madingley
|
61,959,381
|
97.9
|
1,197,914
|
1.9
|
123,723
|
0.2
|
Michael M. Garland
|
61,971,728
|
97.9
|
1,172,520
|
1.9
|
136,770
|
0.2
|
Douglas G. Hall
|
62,363,860
|
98.6
|
794,773
|
1.3
|
122,385
|
0.2
|
Michael B. Hoffman
|
62,748,764
|
99.2
|
413,265
|
0.7
|
118,989
|
0.2
|
Patricia M. Newson
|
62,528,734
|
98.8
|
642,971
|
1.0
|
109,313
|
0.2
In addition, at the Meeting, stockholders on an advisory and non-binding basis voted to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the 2018 proxy statement.
About Pattern Energy
Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 24 wind and solar power facilities, including one project it has agreed to acquire and one project it has agreed to sell, with a total owned interest of 2,861 MW in the United States, Canada and Japan that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.
|
Contacts:
|
Media Relations
Matt Dallas
917-363-1333
|
Investor Relations
Ross Marshall
416-526-1563
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pattern-energy-reports-results-of-director-election-300661430.html
SOURCE Pattern Energy Group Inc.
