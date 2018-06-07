Pattern Energy Reports Results of Director Election



Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain Nominees Number % Number % Number % Alan R. Batkin 61,983,760 98.0 1,177,829 1.9 119,429 0.2 Patricia S. Bellinger 62,210,351 98.3 961,817 1.5 108,850 0.2 The Lord Browne of Madingley 61,959,381 97.9 1,197,914 1.9 123,723 0.2 Michael M. Garland 61,971,728 97.9 1,172,520 1.9 136,770 0.2 Douglas G. Hall 62,363,860 98.6 794,773 1.3 122,385 0.2 Michael B. Hoffman 62,748,764 99.2 413,265 0.7 118,989 0.2 Patricia M. Newson 62,528,734 98.8 642,971 1.0 109,313 0.2

In addition, at the Meeting, stockholders on an advisory and non-binding basis voted to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the 2018 proxy statement.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 24 wind and solar power facilities, including one project it has agreed to acquire and one project it has agreed to sell, with a total owned interest of 2,861 MW in the United States, Canada and Japan that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

