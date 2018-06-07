Pattern Energy Reports Results of Director Election

News provided by

Pattern Energy Group Inc.

08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: PEGI) ("Pattern Energy" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated April 20, 2018, for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") were elected as Directors of the Company. The results of the vote for the election of Directors at the Meeting held on June 6, 2018 in San Francisco were as follows:


 Votes For

 Votes Against

 Votes Abstain

Nominees

 Number

%

 Number

%

 Number

%

Alan R. Batkin

61,983,760

98.0

1,177,829

1.9

119,429

0.2

Patricia S. Bellinger

62,210,351

98.3

961,817

1.5

108,850

0.2

The Lord Browne of Madingley

61,959,381

97.9

1,197,914

1.9

123,723

0.2

Michael M. Garland

61,971,728

97.9

1,172,520

1.9

136,770

0.2

Douglas G. Hall

62,363,860

98.6

794,773

1.3

122,385

0.2

Michael B. Hoffman

62,748,764

99.2

413,265

0.7

118,989

0.2

Patricia M. Newson

62,528,734

98.8

642,971

1.0

109,313

0.2

In addition, at the Meeting, stockholders on an advisory and non-binding basis voted to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the 2018 proxy statement.

About Pattern Energy
Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 24 wind and solar power facilities, including one project it has agreed to acquire and one project it has agreed to sell, with a total owned interest of 2,861 MW in the United States, Canada and Japan that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

Contacts:


Media Relations

Matt Dallas

917-363-1333

matt.dallas@patternenergy.com

Investor Relations

Ross Marshall

416-526-1563

ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pattern-energy-reports-results-of-director-election-300661430.html

SOURCE Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.patternenergy.com

Also from this source

May 24, 2018, 06:00 ET Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile

May 10, 2018, 06:00 ET Pattern Energy Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Pattern Energy Reports Results of Director Election

News provided by

Pattern Energy Group Inc.

08:00 ET