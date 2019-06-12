Pattern Energy Reports Results of Director Election

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: PEGI) ("Pattern Energy" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated April 23, 2019, for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") were elected as Directors of the Company. The results of the vote for the election of Directors at the Meeting held on June 12, 2019 in San Francisco were as follows:



Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain Nominees Number % Number % Number % Alan R. Batkin 61,570,099 97.7% 1,322,489 2.1% 125,548 0.2% The Lord Browne of Madingley 62,156,875 98.6% 726,523 1.2% 134,738 0.2% Michael M. Garland 62,629,545 99.4% 267,147 0.4% 121,444 0.2% Richard A. Goodman 62,600,884 99.3% 289,937 0.5% 127,315 0.2% Douglas G. Hall 62,620,850 99.4% 275,598 0.4% 121,688 0.2% Patricia M. Newson 62,714,870 99.5% 197,850 0.3% 105,416 0.2% Mona K. Sutphen 62,669,974 99.4% 234,394 0.4% 113,768 0.2%

In addition, at the Meeting, stockholders voted to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019 and, on an advisory and non-binding basis, voted to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the 2019 proxy statement.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity of approximately 4 GW in the United States, Canada and Japan that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

