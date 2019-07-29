Pattern Energy to Host 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Nasdaq & TSX: PEGI) ("Pattern Energy" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results by press release on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, prior to market open. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Tuesday, August 6, at 10:30 am Eastern Time hosted by Mr. Michael Garland, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Esben Pedersen, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 TIME: 10:30 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450 TAPED REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (416) 849-0833 REFERENCE NUMBER: 5792956

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call with a presentation that accompanies the call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of Pattern Energy's website at www.patternenergy.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast. An archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity of approximately 4 GW in the United States, Canada and Japan that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

Contacts:

Media Relations Matt Dallas 917-363-1333 matt.dallas@patternenergy.com Investor Relations Ross Marshall 416-526-1563 ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

SOURCE Pattern Energy Group Inc.

