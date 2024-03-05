Pattern Insurance and Upper Hand launch partnership to provide parents with access to accident and registration insurance

Pattern Insurance and Upper Hand have launched a new partnership to give parents and athletes effortless access to accident and registration insurance.

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Insurance and Upper Hand announce a new partnership which provides parents and athletes effortless access to accident and registration cancellation insurance, designed to protect children while participating in sports activities, using Upper Hand's booking platform.

The partnership sees Pattern and Upper Hand leading the industry, offering protections to end-customers during the registration process. The offering not only provides peace of mind for parents when signing their child up for an event, but the protections also allow facilities to mitigate conflict with their customers regarding injuries and refunds.

The Upper Hand platform serves millions of athletes and thousands of sports organizations, and provides a comprehensive and integrated suite of tools such as managing memberships, staff and facility rescheduling, retail, video analysis and registrations. Through its partnership with Pattern, Upper Hand is now also able to offer real-time embedded accident and registration protection products, specifically designed for athletes participating in activities. The protections cover out-of-pocket medical costs, as well as lost registration fees due to accidents and illnesses. The Pattern embedded platform enables Upper Hand to offer relevant insurance coverages directly to parents, which can be reviewed and purchased while registering their child in for a team, tournament, club, or activity, and throughout their participation.

Kevin Maccauley, CEO of Upper Hand, said:

"Through our partnership with Pattern Insurance, we're not only ensuring that parents can enroll their children in sports with confidence but also providing risk mitigation for our sports organizations from potential revenue loss due to unforeseen registration cancellations. This integration of accident and registration insurance into our platform exemplifies Upper Hand's commitment to providing a comprehensive safety net for our entire sports community."

Grant Baker, Head of Partnerships at Pattern Insurance said:

"Upper Hand has been one of our favorite clients to integrate with to date. They are constantly improving their platform and tech to best serve their clients and businesses. We see our coverages becoming more widely available to parents and athletes in order to mitigate the financial risks that come with youth sports. Upper Hand has been an innovative force for the industry and we are beyond thankful to be working alongside their team."

Notes to the Editor

About Upper Hand:

Upper Hand is a leading provider of full-suite sports management software that enables sports facilities, training academies, and sports organizations to operate their business more efficiently. Their services include features such as managing memberships, staff and facility scheduling, retail, video analysis, and registrations.

About Pattern Insurance :

Pattern is an Insurtech MGA with a platform for embedding relevant protections to enhance booking and registration experiences for amateur sports, ski resorts, travel, and other events. Pattern's mission is to personalize and simplify how customers purchase insurance by enabling businesses to easily embed relevant protection offers within their customer journey.

SOURCE Pattern Insurance