Patterson + Sheridan Wins $13.2 Million Willful Infringement Jury Verdict In Patent Trial

The jury ruled that NCR willfully infringed "every single claim" of the two revolutionary point-of-sale technology patents that CloudofChange asserted. Cloud ofChange is owned by the inventors of the patents along with additional investors. Unlicensed use of the patents was featured in NCR's Silver platform which has brought in more than $100 million in revenues to the company since 2016.

"We are enormously proud of this verdict on behalf of our client CloudofChange," says Todd Patterson, founding partner of Patterson + Sheridan. "It was also exciting for our litigation team to get back in the courtroom in person, particularly in Judge Albright's court." Patterson + Sheridan opened a seventh office in Waco (the firm's third office in Texas) in 2019, shortly after Judge Albright took the bench.

The Patterson + Sheridan litigation team representing CloudofChange included firm partners John Barr, Todd Patterson, Jay Yates, and Abel Reyna, of counsel Craig Depew, and associates Edgar Gonzalez, Julie Patel, Kyrie Cameron and Josh Park.

Patterson + Sheridan LLP is an intellectual property and technology law firm with over 70 attorneys in seven offices located in Houston, Dallas and Waco, Texas; San Jose and San Diego, California; Shrewsbury, New Jersey and Greensboro, North Carolina. The firm specializes in the protection of clients' assets and rights, by providing a variety of services including patent preparation and prosecution, trademark and brand protection, litigation, technology licensing, portfolio and risk management, and assistance with mergers and acquisitions. With seven offices located across the country, Patterson + Sheridan is able to provide greater service, value, and expertise locally, while maintaining the recognized national presence and international reach needed to achieve clients' business goals. The firm is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021.

