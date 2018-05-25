PATTERSON COMPANIES LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Patterson Companies, Inc. To Contact The Firm

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of all those who purchased Patterson securities between July 31, 2014 and June 15, 2015 (the "Class Period"). The case, Plymouth County Retirement System v. Patterson Companies, Inc. et al No. 18-cv-00871 was filed on March 28, 2018 and has been assigned to Judge Davis.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) were engaged in a fraudulent and illegal price-fixing conspiracy; (2) the Company's revenue and earnings were fraudulently inflated by the illegal scheme; (3) the scheme was aimed at prohibiting sales to and price negotiations by group purchasing organizations that represented small and independent dental practices; (4) as a result of the foregoing, statements about Patterson's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Specifically, on March 1, 2018 press release announced the immediate resignation of Gugino from her role as CFO. The Company appointed Dennis Goedken, Patterson's corporate controller, to serve as interim CFO, while the Company searches for a permanent replacement. Following her resignation, Gugino is serving as a special advisor to the Company until July 31, 2018.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Patterson's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

